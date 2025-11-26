India’s First Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant At Tehri Dam To Soon Generate 1000 MW
The project in Uttarakhand has reached its final stage of commissioning and is a major step towards balancing the power of the northern grid
Published : November 26, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Dehradun: India's first Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (VSPSP) being installed at the Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand will soon start generating 1000 megawatt (MW) of power. The project has reached its final stage of commissioning.
This Pumped Storage Project (PSP) under Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) is a major step towards balancing the northern grid's power. The latest power generation technology is amongst the most strategically important hydropower balancing technologies in India. Two of the four units of the plant are already commercially operational, while the remaining two are in the final stages of commissioning.
A VSPSP is a type of hydropower plant that offers greater flexibility and can adjust the speed of the pumps and turbines according to electricity demand. This helps maintain the power grid frequency or power grid balancing while managing the volatility of renewable energy sources like solar and wind. This is due to its bidirectional functionality. The PSP machine or turbine generates power and when needed, pumps water back up to the dam.
According to the Chief General Manager (Central Communications) at the THDC, Dr A N Tripathi, the plant consists of four 250 MW units, the first of which was commissioned in June 2025.
"It is one of India's largest hydroelectric projects and a significant step towards the country's energy self-sufficiency," he said.
He said the PSP plant will use the existing Tehri Dam and Koteshwar Dam as its upper and lower basins, enabling a closed-loop 'water recycling' operation.
This ensured that during off-peak hours, reversible machines pump water from the downstream dam to the upstream dam. During peak demand, the same units circulate the stored water to generate electricity. This means the pumps operate in both directions, generating electricity and pumping water back. This model provides flexibility that internally generated renewable energy sources alone cannot provide, and it provides the operator with a reliable system for load balancing, frequency stabilisation and meeting the peak demand in the evenings.
Located on the left bank of the Bhagirathi River, the underground powerhouse comprises four reversible units having a capacity of 250 MW each. The project is designed for high-head operation with a head variation of approximately 90 meters. Together with the existing Tehri and Koteshwar plants, the completion of the PSP will lead to a 2400 MW capacity of the Tehri Hydro Power Complex.
