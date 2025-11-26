ETV Bharat / state

India’s First Variable Speed ​​Pumped Storage Plant At Tehri Dam To Soon Generate 1000 MW

Dehradun: India's first Variable Speed ​​Pumped Storage Plant (VSPSP) being installed at the Tehri Dam in Uttarakhand will soon start generating 1000 megawatt (MW) of power. The project has reached its final stage of commissioning.

This Pumped Storage Project (PSP) under Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) is a major step towards balancing the northern grid's power. The latest power generation technology is amongst the most strategically important hydropower balancing technologies in India. Two of the four units of the plant are already commercially operational, while the remaining two are in the final stages of commissioning.

A VSPSP is a type of hydropower plant that offers greater flexibility and can adjust the speed of the pumps and turbines according to electricity demand. This helps maintain the power grid frequency or power grid balancing while managing the volatility of renewable energy sources like solar and wind. This is due to its bidirectional functionality. The PSP machine or turbine generates power and when needed, pumps water back up to the dam.

According to the Chief General Manager (Central Communications) at the THDC, Dr A N Tripathi, the plant consists of four 250 MW units, the first of which was commissioned in June 2025.