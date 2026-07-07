ETV Bharat / state

Power Department Vehicle Swept Away In Flooded Stream In Chhattisgarh; One Employee Missing

Baloda Bazar: A Power Department pickup vehicle carrying four employees was swept away by the strong current of the swollen Khorsi stream in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district late on Tuesday. One employee was missing while three others managed to swim to safety. The incident occurred amid continuous heavy rainfall, which has caused rivers and streams across the district to overflow.

According to officials, a team from the Baloda Bazar Electricity Division had set out in a pickup vehicle after receiving information about a power outage in a nearby village. The employees were travelling to restore electricity supply when they reached the Khorsi stream, where the water level had risen due to incessant rain.

Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to cross the bridge over the flooded stream. The vehicle was swept away by the strong current before overturning in the water.