Power Department Vehicle Swept Away In Flooded Stream In Chhattisgarh; One Employee Missing
Three employees managed to escape by swimming to safety, while one employee was carried away by the fast-flowing water and remains missing.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Baloda Bazar: A Power Department pickup vehicle carrying four employees was swept away by the strong current of the swollen Khorsi stream in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district late on Tuesday. One employee was missing while three others managed to swim to safety. The incident occurred amid continuous heavy rainfall, which has caused rivers and streams across the district to overflow.
According to officials, a team from the Baloda Bazar Electricity Division had set out in a pickup vehicle after receiving information about a power outage in a nearby village. The employees were travelling to restore electricity supply when they reached the Khorsi stream, where the water level had risen due to incessant rain.
Officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to cross the bridge over the flooded stream. The vehicle was swept away by the strong current before overturning in the water.
Of the four people on board, three employees managed to escape by swimming to safety, while one employee was carried away by the fast-flowing water and remains missing. Eyewitnesses said the pickup vehicle was swept nearly 800 metres downstream from the bridge before disappearing.
Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response unit, police and district administration rushed to the spot and launched a joint search and rescue operation. District administration officials and police personnel are monitoring the operation, and access to the surrounding area has been restricted as a precaution. Former MLA Pramod Sharma also visited the site.
Aditya Thakur, an official of the Baloda Bazar Electricity Division, said the team had been responding to reports of a power disruption in a village when the accident occurred. "The vehicle met with an accident while crossing the Khorsi stream due to the strong water flow. The department is coordinating with the district administration and monitoring the rescue operation," he said.
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