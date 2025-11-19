ETV Bharat / state

Power Curtailment Returns To Annoy People In Kashmir As Winter Sets In

Srinagar: As winter sets in the Kashmir valley, the power development department has resorted to power curtailment in both metered and non-metered areas despite an assurance of round the clock power in the latter.

Officials cite the declining generation of power from state-owned hydro-projects and increased Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses as the reasons for putting consumers into darkness.

According to the AT&C losses, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDCL) has divided its consumers into three groups. Group A includes those areas where the losses are between 0-15 %, with no curtailment. Kashmir valley has 254 such feeders which have no curtailment.

Group B consumers which have 15-40 % losses have two hours curtailment per day, one hour in the evening and one in the morning. The number of such feeders is 134.

The Group C where losses are more than 40 % face four hours curtailment during 24 hours, with 1.5 hours in morning and 2.5 hours in the evening. Such feeders are 337 in number in Kashmir valley. There are 506 feeders which face more than six hours of curtailment.

A senior official of PDCL told ETV Bharat that the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) is buying more than 2,180 MW of electricity from private companies as generation from state owned projects had declined with the onset of winter.

As per the data, the generation of power from the installed hydro-power plants owned and operated by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL) is 1211.46 MW, while the centre owned projects generate 2250 MW.