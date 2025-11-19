Power Curtailment Returns To Annoy People In Kashmir As Winter Sets In
The local power development department has categorised the consumers into three groups depending on the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses .
Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Srinagar: As winter sets in the Kashmir valley, the power development department has resorted to power curtailment in both metered and non-metered areas despite an assurance of round the clock power in the latter.
Officials cite the declining generation of power from state-owned hydro-projects and increased Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses as the reasons for putting consumers into darkness.
According to the AT&C losses, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDCL) has divided its consumers into three groups. Group A includes those areas where the losses are between 0-15 %, with no curtailment. Kashmir valley has 254 such feeders which have no curtailment.
Group B consumers which have 15-40 % losses have two hours curtailment per day, one hour in the evening and one in the morning. The number of such feeders is 134.
The Group C where losses are more than 40 % face four hours curtailment during 24 hours, with 1.5 hours in morning and 2.5 hours in the evening. Such feeders are 337 in number in Kashmir valley. There are 506 feeders which face more than six hours of curtailment.
A senior official of PDCL told ETV Bharat that the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) is buying more than 2,180 MW of electricity from private companies as generation from state owned projects had declined with the onset of winter.
As per the data, the generation of power from the installed hydro-power plants owned and operated by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDCL) is 1211.46 MW, while the centre owned projects generate 2250 MW.
An official in the JKSPDCL said that against this installed generation, the hydro-power projects owned by the state and the centre are generating 800 to 1000 MW electricity during the winter.
“The government has started buying 150 MW per day of increased power supply from November. There will be better power supply during the winter months as more procurement will be done during the coming three winter months ,” the official said.
Jammu and Kashmir powder development corporations have registered 22.4 lakh domestic consumers among which seven lakh have been fixed with smart meters.
Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the JK government is installing smart meters and loss-resistant cabling across Jammu and Kashmir through private companies.
In the recent assembly session in Kashmir, chief minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the power department portfolio, said that the target is to achieve 100% smart prepaid metering by 2026 financial year.
Omar said that 60 per cent of consumers in the UT are metered which are charged as per the utilisation per unit, and the remaining 40 per cent consumers are charged a flat rate ranging between Rs 2080 to Rs 2500.
“When the metering and cabling will be completed, curtailment will end as losses will reduce drastically,” the official said.
