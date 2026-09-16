ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Approaches Seven States, NTPC, NPCIL For Electricity; Long-Term Power Policy Underway, Says CM Satheesan

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said Keralam had not entered into adequate long-term power purchase agreements over the past 25 years. ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said the state is taking urgent measures to overcome the ongoing power shortage, including approaching seven states and central agencies to procure additional electricity. He said the government is also working on a long-term power policy, with renewable energy and pumped-storage projects forming a key part of the plan.

Briefing the media after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Satheesan said electricity consumption in Keralam has increased significantly, with the state currently consuming nearly 925 MW more power than during the corresponding period last year. The short-term crisis is expected to be brought under control soon, while a new action plan will be implemented from October 1 to prepare for the coming summer.

According to the Chief Minister, discussions have been held with Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu counterparts, among others to procure additional power. Keralam also approached NTPC Limited and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

A special team from Keralam travelled to Mumbai for discussions with NPCIL. The state has already secured 150 MW each from Odisha and NPCIL.

Satheesan said Keralam cannot afford to purchase electricity at excessively high rates. While NTPC has quoted around ₹30/unit, Himachal Pradesh has sought more than ₹13/unit for a proposed supply, while Tamil Nadu has quoted a much higher rate.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has set a ceiling of ₹10/unit for such purchases.

Long-Term Power Policy In The Works

The Chief Minister said Keralam had not entered into adequate long-term power purchase agreements over the past 25 years and that the government is now actively pursuing long-term arrangements.

He said renewable energy and pumped-storage projects would form an important part of the state's future power strategy. Although Keralam currently produces around 2,500 MW of solar power, the absence of adequate battery-storage facilities limits its availability largely to daytime hours.

A comprehensive power policy is expected to be announced shortly.

Satheesan also clarified that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will not be privatised, while private investment in renewable-energy projects will be encouraged.

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