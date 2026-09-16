Keralam Approaches Seven States, NTPC, NPCIL For Electricity; Long-Term Power Policy Underway, Says CM Satheesan
Electricity consumption in Kerala has increased significantly, with the state currently consuming nearly 925 MW more power than during the corresponding period last year
Published : September 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said the state is taking urgent measures to overcome the ongoing power shortage, including approaching seven states and central agencies to procure additional electricity. He said the government is also working on a long-term power policy, with renewable energy and pumped-storage projects forming a key part of the plan.
Briefing the media after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Satheesan said electricity consumption in Keralam has increased significantly, with the state currently consuming nearly 925 MW more power than during the corresponding period last year. The short-term crisis is expected to be brought under control soon, while a new action plan will be implemented from October 1 to prepare for the coming summer.
According to the Chief Minister, discussions have been held with Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu counterparts, among others to procure additional power. Keralam also approached NTPC Limited and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).
Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | Chief Minister VD Satheesan says, "The government is working to resolve the current electricity crisis. We approached 7 states to purchase power. A team from Keralam went to Mumbai for a discussion with the Nuclear Power Corporation for more… pic.twitter.com/UUxe7XiNBE— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026
A special team from Keralam travelled to Mumbai for discussions with NPCIL. The state has already secured 150 MW each from Odisha and NPCIL.
Satheesan said Keralam cannot afford to purchase electricity at excessively high rates. While NTPC has quoted around ₹30/unit, Himachal Pradesh has sought more than ₹13/unit for a proposed supply, while Tamil Nadu has quoted a much higher rate.
The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has set a ceiling of ₹10/unit for such purchases.
Long-Term Power Policy In The Works
The Chief Minister said Keralam had not entered into adequate long-term power purchase agreements over the past 25 years and that the government is now actively pursuing long-term arrangements.
He said renewable energy and pumped-storage projects would form an important part of the state's future power strategy. Although Keralam currently produces around 2,500 MW of solar power, the absence of adequate battery-storage facilities limits its availability largely to daytime hours.
A comprehensive power policy is expected to be announced shortly.
Satheesan also clarified that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will not be privatised, while private investment in renewable-energy projects will be encouraged.
Cabinet Approves 'Saral' Portal
Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved the launch of a new 'Saral' portal aimed at simplifying procedures for investment proposals.
The Keralam State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will coordinate investment proposals through the portal and facilitate the clearance of files that have reportedly remained pending for several years. The initiative is intended to speed up approvals and make it easier to establish industrial enterprises in the state.
The Cabinet also decided to establish two exclusive National Investigation Agency (NIA) courts in Ernakulam, with the Central Government bearing the entire cost. In addition, 18 new Radiographer Grade-II posts will be created under the Health Department.
On PSC Examination Fraud Probe
Addressing allegations of irregularities in Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations, Satheesan said the government expects full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.
He said there were no special exemptions for anyone before the law and that the PSC chairman would have to respond to questions from investigating officers and provide the required documents. If cooperation is not forthcoming, the police would be free to pursue further legal action, he said.
On the alleged monthly-payment case and the Enforcement Directorate's direction to register a case, Satheesan said the government was examining the matter from a legal perspective. He said the authorities were also examining statements submitted by CMRL and other documents before taking a decision.
Other Cabinet Decisions
On the issue of IAS transfers, Satheesan said administrative reshuffles were sometimes unavoidable because officers have mandatory training requirements, central-deputation options and multiple departmental responsibilities. He said the government would seek to provide officers with longer tenures in posts wherever possible.
On Eco-Sensitive Areas, the Chief Minister said the government had decided to completely exclude Cardamom Hill Reserve areas from the eco-sensitive zones and that the Environment Department had published the revised map. The government is also considering certain exemptions for industries in the red category.
Satheesan also said neither he nor his office had sought the removal of an AI-generated dance video featuring him. He said the issue had nevertheless highlighted wider legal questions concerning AI-generated impersonation, identity and intellectual-property rights.
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