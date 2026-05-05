ETV Bharat / state

Power Bank Catches Fire In IndiGo Hyderabad-Chandigarh Flight, All Passengers Safe

Chandigarh: The power bank of a flyer suddenly caught fire on board an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh soon after landing on Tuesday, and all flyers were safely moved to the terminal.

The incident took place on flight 6E 108 while the aircraft had come to a halt. While passengers were about to disembark, smoke was detected from a cabin bag. The power bank stored inside the bag reportedly overheated and burst into flames. Cabin crew responded immediately and managed to contain the situation, preventing any damage.

"On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported," IndiGo said in a statement.

As a safety measure, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all relevant authorities were informed immediately, the airline added. "All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the airline added.