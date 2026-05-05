Power Bank Catches Fire In IndiGo Hyderabad-Chandigarh Flight, All Passengers Safe
While passengers were about to disembark from the 6E 108 flight, smoke was detected from a cabin bag. Alert cabin crew contained the situation immediately.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Chandigarh: The power bank of a flyer suddenly caught fire on board an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh soon after landing on Tuesday, and all flyers were safely moved to the terminal.
The incident took place on flight 6E 108 while the aircraft had come to a halt. While passengers were about to disembark, smoke was detected from a cabin bag. The power bank stored inside the bag reportedly overheated and burst into flames. Cabin crew responded immediately and managed to contain the situation, preventing any damage.
"On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported," IndiGo said in a statement.
As a safety measure, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all relevant authorities were informed immediately, the airline added. "All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the airline added.
In March, a full emergency was declared at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, after an IndiGo flight purportedly developed a technical snag mid-air, leading to the failure of one of its engines.
The Delhi-bound flight made an emergency but safe landing on runway 28. Ahead of the landing, all emergency services at the airport were pressed into action, and necessary arrangements were made by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), as per existing aviation protocol.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation said a full emergency was declared at the Airport at 10:39 am. The Ministry also informed that the flight landed at 10:54 in the morning safely and operations were now normal at the Airport. All 161 passengers and crew members on board were unharmed.
Authorities confirmed that there was no damage to the aircraft, which was flying from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to Delhi.
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