ETV Bharat / state

Pothole Crushes Bengaluru Woman's Ankle, Leaves Her With 1.97 Lakh Hospital Bill; BJP Slams Karnataka Govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has questioned how the state government has spent the Rs 5,500 crore reportedly allocated earlier for Bengaluru roads while sharing the ordeal of a woman who underwent surgery after falling off her scooter on way to work due to bad roads.

Taking to its X handle, the party said "Bengalureans break their bones" while Congress "fills its pockets!". It wrote, "A young woman near Varthur suffered a fractured ankle due to a pothole and was forced to spend Rs 1.97 lakh on treatment. How many more citizens must suffer before you fix this? CM claims to have spent ₹5,500 crore on roads over the last few years. Now, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announces ANOTHER ₹8,000 crore. Where is all this money going? Have these funds also become part of your Loot Sarkar?"

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the government’s expenditure claims and renewed his demand for a white paper explaining how previous road development funds were used before additional money is allocated.

This comes after a waterlogged pothole on the Whitefield-Varthur Road threw Aishani Khanna, a private-sector employee of Varthur, off her scooter, crushed her ankle and left her facing emergency surgery, a five-day hospital stay and a Rs 1.97-lakh medical bill.

On September 4, Khanna shared her ordeal on her X handle and tagged the BBMP and Greater Bengaluru Authority, urging officials to repair the damaged stretch within 15 days.