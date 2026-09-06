Pothole Crushes Bengaluru Woman's Ankle, Leaves Her With 1.97 Lakh Hospital Bill; BJP Slams Karnataka Govt
Aishani Khanna crushed her ankle, faced surgery, hospitalisation for five days and a Rs 1.97 lakh bill following the accident due to bad road.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has questioned how the state government has spent the Rs 5,500 crore reportedly allocated earlier for Bengaluru roads while sharing the ordeal of a woman who underwent surgery after falling off her scooter on way to work due to bad roads.
Taking to its X handle, the party said "Bengalureans break their bones" while Congress "fills its pockets!". It wrote, "A young woman near Varthur suffered a fractured ankle due to a pothole and was forced to spend Rs 1.97 lakh on treatment. How many more citizens must suffer before you fix this? CM claims to have spent ₹5,500 crore on roads over the last few years. Now, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announces ANOTHER ₹8,000 crore. Where is all this money going? Have these funds also become part of your Loot Sarkar?"
Bengalureans break their bones while @INCKarnataka fills its pockets!— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) September 5, 2026
A young woman near Varthur suffered a fractured ankle due to a pothole and was forced to spend ₹1.97 lakh on treatment. How many more citizens must suffer before you fix this?@DKShivakumar claims to have… https://t.co/DvDg1zjKzX
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted the government’s expenditure claims and renewed his demand for a white paper explaining how previous road development funds were used before additional money is allocated.
This comes after a waterlogged pothole on the Whitefield-Varthur Road threw Aishani Khanna, a private-sector employee of Varthur, off her scooter, crushed her ankle and left her facing emergency surgery, a five-day hospital stay and a Rs 1.97-lakh medical bill.
On September 4, Khanna shared her ordeal on her X handle and tagged the BBMP and Greater Bengaluru Authority, urging officials to repair the damaged stretch within 15 days.
Khanna was travelling to work around noon on August 20 when the accident occurred near Nexus Mall. She had taken the route to complete an errand and was riding cautiously because of heavy rain and the poor condition of the road.
“I did not see the pothole because it was filled with water. I was thrown into the air for two or three seconds. I fell, and the scooter landed on me,” Khanna said.
hidden pothole on Varthur road cost me a crushed ankle, emergency plastic surgery, 5 days in hospital, and₹1.97L.This could happen to ANY of us tomorrow.Fix the roads now!@BBMPCOMM @GBA_office @krishnabgowda @BangaloreMirror @BangaloreTimes1 @BangaloreBuzz #bloreroads @gkcs_ pic.twitter.com/b5z4X2akmr— Aishani Khanna (@Aishani_Khanna) September 4, 2026
She suffered several deep cuts and abrasions, measuring about seven to 10 centimetres, on her left ankle. The injuries required emergency plastic surgery at Manipal Hospital, where she remained for five days. Doctors have told her that a second surgery may be needed, depending on her recovery.
“A hidden pothole on Varthur Road cost me a crushed ankle, emergency plastic surgery, five days in hospital and ₹1.97 lakh. This could happen to any of us tomorrow. Fix the roads now,” she wrote on her X handle.
Khanna said the consequences went far beyond her physical injuries and hospital expenses. “It is not just the physical trauma. There is mental trauma and an unexpected financial burden. I repeatedly relive the moment of impact,” she said.
Having lived in Bengaluru for nearly 30 years, Khanna described the condition of the city’s civic infrastructure as a “sad state of affairs”. “There is absolutely no road, just potholes,” she said, appealing to the government to provide safe and properly maintained roads.
Residents have alleged that roads in the Varthur area have remained damaged for nearly a decade despite repeated complaints. Bengaluru’s potholes and traffic problems have also continued to draw public criticism, even as the government has repeatedly assured residents that repair work is underway.
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