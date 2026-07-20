ETV Bharat / state

Postpartum Woman Dies After Severe Bleeding In Jodhpur, Seven Others Remain Critical

Jodhpur: A woman who was battling severe postpartum haemorrhage died during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital late Sunday night, while seven other women are in critical condition at medical college hospitals in Jodhpur following complications after childbirth.

According to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Fateh Singh, the deceased, identified as Samu, a resident of the Tinwari area, was admitted to Ummed Hospital on June 24 after developing severe bleeding following delivery. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on June 27.

Dr Singh said the woman had been placed on dialysis after her kidneys failed due to complications. She also underwent surgery but succumbed to her condition at around 2 AM on Sunday.

Samu had delivered a baby girl at Tinwari Hospital, but due to persistent postpartum bleeding, she was transferred to Ummed Hospital. When her condition did not improve and then she was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for advanced treatment.