Postpartum Woman Dies After Severe Bleeding In Jodhpur, Seven Others Remain Critical
Samu had delivered a baby girl at Tinwari Hospital, but due to persistent postpartum bleeding, she was transferred to Ummed Hospital.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Jodhpur: A woman who was battling severe postpartum haemorrhage died during treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital late Sunday night, while seven other women are in critical condition at medical college hospitals in Jodhpur following complications after childbirth.
According to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Fateh Singh, the deceased, identified as Samu, a resident of the Tinwari area, was admitted to Ummed Hospital on June 24 after developing severe bleeding following delivery. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on June 27.
Dr Singh said the woman had been placed on dialysis after her kidneys failed due to complications. She also underwent surgery but succumbed to her condition at around 2 AM on Sunday.
Samu had delivered a baby girl at Tinwari Hospital, but due to persistent postpartum bleeding, she was transferred to Ummed Hospital. When her condition did not improve and then she was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for advanced treatment.
Hospital authorities said two women referred from Ummed Hospital are currently undergoing treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. One of them is reportedly the patient who was mistakenly transfused with an incompatible blood group during treatment.
Five more women suffering from severe postpartum haemorrhage are admitted to Ummed Hospital. Hospital officials said that 16 women have developed serious health complications due to excessive bleeding after childbirth over the past month.
SN Medical College Principal Dr B.S. Jodha, a senior gynaecologist, is monitoring all the cases.
The series of incidents first came to light last month at Paota District Hospital, where eight women developed sudden complications after undergoing Caesarean section deliveries. Timely medical intervention helped most of them recover and return home, although two patients had to be referred to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, where they underwent treatment for several days.
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