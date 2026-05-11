Rajasthan: Postpartum Deaths Raise Alarm, As Another Woman Dies In Kota Hospital
Authorities are investigating repeated maternal deaths and severe health complications reported at Kota's JK Lone and associated government hospitals.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Kota: Concern has been raised about the condition of postpartum women at Rajasthan's Kota government hospitals following the death of another woman late Sunday night after complications post-delivery. The most recent incident has increased examination of JK Lone Hospital and related facilities, where several women have reportedly become critically ill.
The deceased, identified as Pinky Mahawar, a resident of DCM Shri Ram Nagar, had undergone a caesarean delivery at JK Lone Hospital on May 9 before being shifted to the Medical College's Super Speciality Hospital.
Doctors later observed symptoms resembling kidney failure in her case. Medical College principal Dr Nilesh Jain confirmed the death and said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination. He added that the exact cause of death would be investigated.
Several Women Affected
The latest incident comes amid a series of deaths and medical complications involving postpartum women at hospitals linked to Kota Medical College. Hospital authorities had earlier stated that Priya Mahawar died due to cardiac arrest, while two other women, Payal and Jyoti, reportedly died after developing kidney-related complications. Pinky Mahawar is the latest case reported.
Five women are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Officials identified them as Dhanni, Ragini, Aarti, Sushil and Chandrakala. Among them, Aarti was shifted from JK Lone Hospital for specialised care.
These incidents have led patients' families to question treatment procedures and the monitoring of postpartum patients.
As a result of these developments, patient inflow at Kota's government hospitals has also begun to be affected. According to hospital sources, pregnant women are increasingly avoiding JK Lone Hospital and New Medical Hospital after reports of repeated complications among postpartum patients.
Both hospitals generally receive high-risk pregnancy referral cases from nearby districts. However, officials say the number of such cases has declined in recent days. Several admitted patients are reportedly seeking discharge, transferring to private hospitals, or returning home due to concerns about the incidents.
Crisis First Surfaced At New Medical Hospital
The issue first surfaced at New Medical Hospital, where one postpartum woman died and five others became critically ill. Another woman later died during treatment, further increasing concern over the situation.
After the initial cases, more patients started approaching JK Lone Hospital. However, following similar incidents there, patient numbers at both hospitals have reportedly declined. Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the exact cause behind the recurring complications affecting postpartum women.
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