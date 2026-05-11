ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Postpartum Deaths Raise Alarm, As Another Woman Dies In Kota Hospital

Kota: Concern has been raised about the condition of postpartum women at Rajasthan's Kota government hospitals following the death of another woman late Sunday night after complications post-delivery. The most recent incident has increased examination of JK Lone Hospital and related facilities, where several women have reportedly become critically ill.

The deceased, identified as Pinky Mahawar, a resident of DCM Shri Ram Nagar, had undergone a caesarean delivery at JK Lone Hospital on May 9 before being shifted to the Medical College's Super Speciality Hospital.

Doctors later observed symptoms resembling kidney failure in her case. Medical College principal Dr Nilesh Jain confirmed the death and said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination. He added that the exact cause of death would be investigated.

Several Women Affected

The latest incident comes amid a series of deaths and medical complications involving postpartum women at hospitals linked to Kota Medical College. Hospital authorities had earlier stated that Priya Mahawar died due to cardiac arrest, while two other women, Payal and Jyoti, reportedly died after developing kidney-related complications. Pinky Mahawar is the latest case reported.

Five women are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Officials identified them as Dhanni, Ragini, Aarti, Sushil and Chandrakala. Among them, Aarti was shifted from JK Lone Hospital for specialised care.