Posters Barring Entry To Priests, Pastors, Converted Christians Installed In Kanker Village

Kanker: Residents of Kuralthemali village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district have installed posters prohibiting entry of priest, pastor and converted Christians, in an attempt to prevent incidents of alleged forced religious conversions.

Villagers said a resolution in this regard was passed at a recent gram sabha meeting recently. They said the move has been taken to protect interest of tribals and their cultural heritage. Posters have been set up at the entry point of the village.

"We are covered under the Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution that aims to protect the interests of the indigenous tribals. The cultural identity of Kuralthemali village is protected under Rule 4(d) of the PESA (Panchayat Provisions Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996. We have been receiving frequent complaints of tribals being converted to other religions by allurement or fraudulent means. Such acts damage our cultural identity and threaten our local cultural heritage. For this reason, based on a gram sabha resolution, we have put up a hoarding in Kuralthemali village, prohibiting entry of pastors, priests and converted Christians," Kachari Bai, sarpanch, Kuralthemali village said.

"If any pastor or converted Christian comes to Kuralthemali village, action will be taken as per the gram sabha resolution," a villager said.