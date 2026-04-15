Post-Protest Action In Noida: DM Warns Of Blacklisting Recruitment Agencies, Strict Vigil Intensified
After violent protests, Noida authorities warn agencies of blacklisting, enforce wage rules, and step up patrols amid fresh demonstrations in Greater Noida.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: The Noida and Greater Noida administrations have adopted a stringent stance against labourers protesting in the twin cities over the past few days, warning of disciplinary action against employees involved in the unrest, and the revocation of licenses of recruitment agencies implicated in the hiring of the protesting workers.
The decision follows a wave of worker protests over wage hike demands in the industrial areas of the NCR cities, including demonstrations that descended into violence this week.
Administration In Action Mode
District Magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam convened a high-level meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors, issuing an explicit warning that they will face severe consequences if any employee recruited by them are found to be involved in unrest or indiscipline.
She announced that in addition to action against individuals, the license of the agency responsible for the recruitment of the violent worker will be revoked. Agencies breaching regulations will be blacklisted immediately.
Strict Warning After Protests
The administration’s strict approach follows large-scale factory worker protests in Noida earlier this week, which escalated into violence and resulted in arson and vandalism. Police reported over 300 arrests and seven FIRs registered in connection with the unrest.
Officials reiterated that maintaining industrial peace is critical, and any attempt to disrupt it will not be tolerated.
Workers Protest In Greater Noida
Meanwhile, workers at a private university in Greater Noida’s Dadri staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding a salary hike and doubling of overtime pay.
Hundreds of workers gathered outside the Shiv Nadar University gate, raising slogans and blocking the road for some time. Police said the protest remained peaceful and was brought under control after discussions with the demonstrators.
“The situation remained peaceful and normalcy was restored after talks. There is no ongoing protest at the site,” a police official said.
Security Tightened Across Noida
In response to the protests, Gautam Buddha Nagar police intensified vigil across the commissionerate. Senior officers, including Additional CP (Law and Order) Rajiv Narayan Mishra, carried out flag marches and foot patrols in sensitive areas.
Police teams were directed to maintain continuous patrolling on PCR and PRV vehicles and to take strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order. In the Greater Noida's Phase-1, Additional DCP Manisha Singh also conducted foot patrols alongside Noida and Delhi police personnel. She appealed to the public to maintain peace and to avoid rumours, warning of strict legal action against violators.
Tension After Back-To-Back Protests
The heightened security comes a day after a minor protest by domestic workers outside a high-rise society in Noida, where they demanded a salary hike and four days of leave per month. Officials said while the situation remained largely peaceful, tensions persisted in some areas following consecutive protests.
Clear Instructions On Wages
The administration made it clear that payment below the prescribed minimum wage will not be tolerated. Contractors have been directed to ensure the full salary is transferred directly to workers’ bank accounts, with no deductions.
The revised monthly wage structure was reiterated:
- Unskilled workers: Rs 13,690
- Semi-skilled workers: Rs 15,059
- Skilled workers: Rs 16,868
Call For Industrial Peace
The DM emphasised that industries must function smoothly to protect employment. “If industrial activity is disrupted, it will harm workers, employers and the state economy,” she said. She also urged people to avoid misinformation and fake news that could disturb industrial harmony, adding that the government is committed to protecting the interests of both workers and employers but will not tolerate indiscipline.
The administration’s firm stance signals that any attempt to disrupt industrial peace in Noida will invite strict action against both individuals and agencies.
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