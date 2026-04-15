ETV Bharat / state

Post-Protest Action In Noida: DM Warns Of Blacklisting Recruitment Agencies, Strict Vigil Intensified

New Delhi/Noida: The Noida and Greater Noida administrations have adopted a stringent stance against labourers protesting in the twin cities over the past few days, warning of disciplinary action against employees involved in the unrest, and the revocation of licenses of recruitment agencies implicated in the hiring of the protesting workers.

The decision follows a wave of worker protests over wage hike demands in the industrial areas of the NCR cities, including demonstrations that descended into violence this week.

Administration In Action Mode

District Magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam convened a high-level meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors, issuing an explicit warning that they will face severe consequences if any employee recruited by them are found to be involved in unrest or indiscipline.

She announced that in addition to action against individuals, the license of the agency responsible for the recruitment of the violent worker will be revoked. Agencies breaching regulations will be blacklisted immediately.

Strict Warning After Protests

The administration’s strict approach follows large-scale factory worker protests in Noida earlier this week, which escalated into violence and resulted in arson and vandalism. Police reported over 300 arrests and seven FIRs registered in connection with the unrest.

Officials reiterated that maintaining industrial peace is critical, and any attempt to disrupt it will not be tolerated.

Workers Protest In Greater Noida

Meanwhile, workers at a private university in Greater Noida’s Dadri staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding a salary hike and doubling of overtime pay.

Hundreds of workers gathered outside the Shiv Nadar University gate, raising slogans and blocking the road for some time. Police said the protest remained peaceful and was brought under control after discussions with the demonstrators.

“The situation remained peaceful and normalcy was restored after talks. There is no ongoing protest at the site,” a police official said.