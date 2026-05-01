ETV Bharat / state

Post-Poll Violence Reported From Several Districts Of Bengal, Police Begin Probe

Voters protest after an alleged mild lathi charge by security personnel during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 in Bhangar Assembly constituency, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Several incidents of alleged post-poll violence were reported from different districts of West Bengal, even as tension continued in parts of the state following the assembly elections, a senior police officer said on Friday. Incidents of violence were reported from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Malda and North 24 Parganas, he said.

In South 24 Parganas' Bhangar, tension flared on Thursday night after a TMC worker's shop at Nalmuri was allegedly set on fire. The shop owner, Mohibur Molla, alleged that ISF supporters were behind the incident.

"I am a TMC worker. They set my shop on fire out of political revenge," he claimed. ISF leaders denied the allegation, saying their party was not involved. Clashes were also reported between ISF and TMC supporters in Krishnamati area, where locals alleged repeated crude bomb explosions.

"Remnants of explosives were found scattered in the locality, and several motorcycles were allegedly vandalised. Our officers rushed to the spot and deployed additional forces to bring the situation under control. We have detained several persons for questioning. The situation is tense but under control, and monitoring is on to prevent further escalation," the policeman told PTI.

In South 24 Parganas' Falta, BJP supporters staged a blockade on NH-117 on Friday, alleging that their workers were assaulted and prevented from voting during polling. Residents of Hasimnagar in Bangnagar-II panchayat alleged that a section of voters were stopped from exercising their franchise on April 29 and later attacked.

The allegations were denied by the ruling TMC. BJP candidate from Falta, Debanshu Panda, visited the spot and demanded action against those accused of the attack, alleging involvement of a local panchayat functionary.

Police and central forces were deployed, following which officials held talks with protesters and the blockade was lifted. In Murshidabad, a CPI(M) polling agent, identified as Ruhul Amin, was allegedly attacked on Thursday night at Lochanpur within the Islampur police station limits.

According to party sources, Amin was assaulted at a tea stall by a group of local leaders allegedly led by a TMC regional functionary. Family members alleged that he had stepped out of his house at night when the incident took place.