ETV Bharat / state

Post-Mortem Confirms Two Sisters Died Of Poisoning In Jodhpur Ahead Of Wedding

Jodhpur: The post-mortem report of two sisters who died at Manai village here on Friday morning has confirmed poisoning as the cause of death, police said on Monday. The victims, identified as Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), were set to be married on Saturday, and the preparations for their weddings were in full swing on Thursday night, when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the two sisters worked at a private school and were believed to be unhappy with their alliances. Their bodies were found hours before the wedding processions were scheduled to arrive. Soorsagar Police Station House Officer (SHO) Harishchandra Solanki said that the medical board confirmed death due to poisoning. No poisonous substance was recovered from the scene.

"Viscera samples have been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to identify the exact substance consumed," Solanki said, adding that there is also suspicion of a drug overdose.

As part of the investigation, the police have seized the mobile phones of both sisters to examine chats, call records and social media activity. Police also questioned their father, Deep Singh, to ascertain if the deaths were a case of suicide or involved other factors such as family disputes or external pressure.