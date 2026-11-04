Uttar Pradesh: Postmortem Confirms Rape In Hamirpur Minor Assault Case; DNA Samples Sent for Forensic Analysis
The disclosures made by the police stated that the accused lured the victim under the promise of offering her chocolate.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:47 AM IST
Hamirpur: Both forensic evidence and results from the postmortem examinations have corroborated the fact that rape took place in the brutal assault on a young girl at the Muskara police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.
DNA samples from both the victim and the principal accused were sent to the forensic science laboratory for collecting conclusive scientific evidence. Physical evidence like slides, among others, which were collected during the postmortem examination, was also sent to the laboratory for forensic tests.
Station House Officer (SHO) and Investigating Officer Sudhir Chaurasia of Muskara Sub-Division visited the crime site and studied all the case facts. The disclosures made by the police stated that the accused lured the victim under the promise of offering her chocolate.
The principal accused named Hiralal who was injured by gunfire in the legs while in an encounter with the police was being treated in the general ward of the district hospital under tight security protection. At the same time, police squads were conducting searches to arrest a second accused, Govind.
Stating that the administration’s bulldozer action was totally inadequate, the family of the victim described themselves as being extremely dissatisfied. Members of the family made it known that only an external boundary wall of the house and a small part of the structure were destroyed while the actual structure stood intact.
Threatening that unless the entire structure is demolished, the family said that they would go up to Lucknow and personally meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Feeling increasingly unsafe with the presence of the accused’s relatives in the locality, the aggrieved family and town head stated that.
Amid rising tension at the local level, leaders from different political affiliations paid a visit to the family home on Tuesday. An assembly candidate belonging to the Samajwadi Party and the district president of BJP Mahila Morcha paid a visit to the family, offering sympathy and promising to help them seek justice.
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