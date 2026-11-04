ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Postmortem Confirms Rape In Hamirpur Minor Assault Case; DNA Samples Sent for Forensic Analysis

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Hamirpur: Both forensic evidence and results from the postmortem examinations have corroborated the fact that rape took place in the brutal assault on a young girl at the Muskara police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.

DNA samples from both the victim and the principal accused were sent to the forensic science laboratory for collecting conclusive scientific evidence. Physical evidence like slides, among others, which were collected during the postmortem examination, was also sent to the laboratory for forensic tests.

Station House Officer (SHO) and Investigating Officer Sudhir Chaurasia of Muskara Sub-Division visited the crime site and studied all the case facts. The disclosures made by the police stated that the accused lured the victim under the promise of offering her chocolate. The principal accused named Hiralal who was injured by gunfire in the legs while in an encounter with the police was being treated in the general ward of the district hospital under tight security protection. At the same time, police squads were conducting searches to arrest a second accused, Govind.