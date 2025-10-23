ETV Bharat / state

Post-Festive Decline In Airfares Brings Relief To Prayagraj Flyers

Prayagraj: Flyers from Prayagraj have got some relief as airfares have started to decline following a steep rise. Fares from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar to and from Prayagraj have been reduced by 30-40% after airlines experienced a dip in passenger traffic after the festival.

The skyrocketing fares since October 6 had added to flyers' woes. Before Diwali, tickets from Prayagraj to Delhi or Mumbai ranged from Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000, which has dropped to less than Rs 5,000. Similarly, the airfare from Mumbai has also dropped to less than Rs 9,000.

Mukesh Chandra Upadhyay, director of Prayagraj Airport, said the airfare from Bengaluru to Prayagraj has now dropped to approximately Rs 6,000 and the return fare to Rs 9,000. Similarly, the return fare from Hyderabad is now Rs 7,500-Rs 8,000. Airfare to Bhubaneswar has declined to Rs 6,500 with the return flight costing Rs 9,000. The fare to Raipur has also been reduced to Rs 4,500, he added.