Post Diwali Pollution: Delhi-NCR Hospitals See Rise In Respiratory Complaints, Doctors Urge Caution
Amid worsening post-Diwali air pollution, doctors have advised residents, particularly children and elderly people, to limit outdoor exposure, wear N95 marks and seek medical attention.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Hospitals across Delhi-NCR are reporting an influx of patients complaining of breathing difficulties, persistent coughs, and other respiratory issues as air pollution has worsened after Diwali, taking a toll on children and elderly people, with doctors advising the residents to exercise extra caution and adopt measures to protect themselves from pollution.
At Noida District Hospital, a large number of patients are seeking treatment for respiratory ailments with some being administered nebulisers and inhalers.
"Several patients are arriving here with respiratory problems, breathing difficulties and persistent coughs. Depending on their condition, patients are being provided with nebulisers and inhalers. Children and people aged over 50 are particularly vulnerable to the effects of pollution. Those who already suffer from asthma or other respiratory ailments need to be especially vigilant during this period," said Dr Ashok Kumar Jha, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the Noida District Hospital.
Dr Jha has advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities until air quality improves. Those who need to venture out must wear well-fitted N95 masks to reduce exposure to harmful particulate matter, he said.
Doctors Advise Precautions Against Air Pollution
As rising pollution levels have posed health risks, doctors have recommended preventive measures, particularly for the children and the elderly people.
- Avoid outdoor activities: People should refrain from morning or evening walks, jogging, or exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high. Such outdoor physical activities increase the amount of polluted air inhaled.
- Wear N95 masks: While stepping outside residents should wear proper N95 mask, which provide better protection against fine pollutant particles than the standard cloth masks.
- Protect children and the elderly: The children and the older adults should avoid prolonged exposure to a polluted environment, specially spending long periods near roadsides.
- Keep doors and windows closed: Residents should keep windows and doors shut when pollution levels outside are high. Ventilation should be done only when after air quality improves.
- Avoid smoke exposure: People have been advised to stay away from cigarettes, bidis, and other sources of smoke. Smoking indoors should be strictly avoided.
- Continue prescribed medications: Patients suffering from asthma or any respiratory problem should continue using their inhalers and other prescribed medications as advised by their doctor.
Don't Ignore Breathing Difficulties
Dr Jha has urged people not to ignore symptoms such as persistent cough, chest tightness, wheezing, or breathing difficulties during periods of severe air pollution. He said that people experiencing any such symptom should seek immediate medical attention.
According to medical experts, residents should go to a hospital or clinic if they experience severe breathing trouble. They emphasised that remaining vigilant, reducing exposure to pollutant air and following prescribed treatment are essential to protecting respiratory health till air quality improves.
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