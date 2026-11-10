ETV Bharat / state

Post Diwali Pollution: Delhi-NCR Hospitals See Rise In Respiratory Complaints, Doctors Urge Caution

File photo of residents crowding outside a hospital in Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Noida: Hospitals across Delhi-NCR are reporting an influx of patients complaining of breathing difficulties, persistent coughs, and other respiratory issues as air pollution has worsened after Diwali, taking a toll on children and elderly people, with doctors advising the residents to exercise extra caution and adopt measures to protect themselves from pollution.

At Noida District Hospital, a large number of patients are seeking treatment for respiratory ailments with some being administered nebulisers and inhalers.

"Several patients are arriving here with respiratory problems, breathing difficulties and persistent coughs. Depending on their condition, patients are being provided with nebulisers and inhalers. Children and people aged over 50 are particularly vulnerable to the effects of pollution. Those who already suffer from asthma or other respiratory ailments need to be especially vigilant during this period," said Dr Ashok Kumar Jha, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the Noida District Hospital. Dr Jha has advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities until air quality improves. Those who need to venture out must wear well-fitted N95 masks to reduce exposure to harmful particulate matter, he said. Doctors Advise Precautions Against Air Pollution