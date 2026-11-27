ETV Bharat / state

Post-Article 370, Jammu And Kashmir Sees Growing Participation In Sports, Emerging Talent On National Stage

Ranchi: The changes in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 are often discussed in terms of development, tourism and security. However, another picture of this transformation is emerging on the sports field. Young athletes from the region, which once struggled with limited sporting activities and inadequate facilities, are now making their mark in national competitions. A glimpse of this changing sporting landscape is currently visible in Ranchi as well.

Players and coaches from Jammu and Kashmir who arrived in Ranchi to participate in the 70th National School Games Under-19 Taekwondo Championship, hosted by the Jharkhand government's Education Department, shared their experiences of the changing sporting environment in the Union Territory.

According to the players and coaches, sporting activities have expanded since the abrogation of Article 370. Efforts are being made to improve sports infrastructure, while athletes are receiving better facilities and opportunities to advance their careers.

Organising competitions at district and local levels has also created more platforms for young athletes to showcase their talent. This growing participation is reflected in the performance of Jammu and Kashmir players at national-level competitions.

Post-Article 370, Jammu And Kashmir Sees Growing Participation In Sports, Emerging Talent On National Stage (ETV Bharat)

One of the most important changes in Jammu and Kashmir's sporting scene is the participation of women and girls.

According to players and coaches, more girls are stepping out of their homes and actively participating in sporting activities. Their representation has increased in competitions ranging from school-level events to district and Union Territory-level tournaments.

Several girls from areas such as Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban are also joining sporting activities in increasing numbers.

Post-Article 370, Jammu And Kashmir Sees Growing Participation In Sports, Emerging Talent On National Stage (ETV Bharat)

Similarly with cricket, reaching the final of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy was among the major milestones in the region's cricket history. Participation in the Irani Cup and victories against strong teams in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have further strengthened Jammu and Kashmir's position in domestic cricket.

The Rs 8.40 crore bid for Aaqib Nabi at the IPL auction has also shows the growing national recognition of cricketing talent from the region.

Players such as Umran Malik, Abdul Samad and Rasikh Salam have also helped bring Jammu and Kashmir's cricketing talent into the national spotlight.