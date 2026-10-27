ETV Bharat / state

Possibility of TMC, CPI(M), Congress Fighting Bengal Local Body Polls Together Sets Political Circle Abuzz

Kolkata: Following the political shift in the 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal's political landscape is now poised for a new set of calculations. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which was in power for 15 years, is now in the opposition, while the BJP is in control of the state.

Against this backdrop, several questions are circulating within political circles regarding the upcoming local body elections, as recent remarks by leaders from various political parties have fueled speculation about the possibility of TMC, the CPI(M), and the Congress potentially sharing a common platform to counter the BJP.

There have been instances where opposition leaders have shown mutual sympathy and joined together in protest. Reactions from leaders of various parties to incidents — such as the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Chorbagan, the attack on several Left-wing bookstalls set up during the puja, and the attack on the residence of CPI(M) leader and former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya —have been viewed as significant within political circles.

While former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on Bhattacharya's residence, Bengal Congress unit president Shubhankar Sarkar visited his home. Furthermore, when a controversy erupted over a CPI(M) bookstall in Jadavpur, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and Congress' Sarkar were present at the site.

These events have sparked discussions about the potential for issue-based cooperation among anti-BJP parties. However, many do not interpret these gestures of political courtesy or joint protests against specific incidents as a direct indication of an electoral alliance.

'Left-TMC Friction Can't Be Overlooked'

On the possibility of an alliance in the upcoming municipal elections, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty made it clear that while the Left supports the idea of ​​a broader anti-BJP unity, they are not keen on an electoral understanding with the TMC.

"The CPI(M) does not contest elections alone. It does so as part of the Left Front. Other parties may join the Left Front depending on the situation. But that does not mean the door is open for an alliance with the TMC," he said.

Chakraborty emphasised that the Left has consistently advocated for uniting all forces against the BJP. However, given the political reality in Bengal, they conflict with the TMC.

It is alleged that a section of the TMC maintains a political closeness to the BJP. Consequently, they find themselves fighting against both the BJP and the TMC. While the INDIA bloc exists at the national level, he argues that the friction between the Left and the TMC in state politics cannot be overlooked.

Politics: The Art of Possibility

Meanwhile, Sarkar has not entirely ruled out the possibility of an understanding among opposition parties for the municipal elections. "Politics is the art of possibility. Everything will unfold according to the demands of the times," he said.