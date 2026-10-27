Possibility of TMC, CPI(M), Congress Fighting Bengal Local Body Polls Together Sets Political Circle Abuzz
These elections will serve as a litmus test for factors such as the strength of local party organisations and the overall acceptability of the candidates.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Kolkata: Following the political shift in the 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal's political landscape is now poised for a new set of calculations. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which was in power for 15 years, is now in the opposition, while the BJP is in control of the state.
Against this backdrop, several questions are circulating within political circles regarding the upcoming local body elections, as recent remarks by leaders from various political parties have fueled speculation about the possibility of TMC, the CPI(M), and the Congress potentially sharing a common platform to counter the BJP.
There have been instances where opposition leaders have shown mutual sympathy and joined together in protest. Reactions from leaders of various parties to incidents — such as the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata's Chorbagan, the attack on several Left-wing bookstalls set up during the puja, and the attack on the residence of CPI(M) leader and former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya —have been viewed as significant within political circles.
While former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on Bhattacharya's residence, Bengal Congress unit president Shubhankar Sarkar visited his home. Furthermore, when a controversy erupted over a CPI(M) bookstall in Jadavpur, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and Congress' Sarkar were present at the site.
These events have sparked discussions about the potential for issue-based cooperation among anti-BJP parties. However, many do not interpret these gestures of political courtesy or joint protests against specific incidents as a direct indication of an electoral alliance.
'Left-TMC Friction Can't Be Overlooked'
On the possibility of an alliance in the upcoming municipal elections, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty made it clear that while the Left supports the idea of a broader anti-BJP unity, they are not keen on an electoral understanding with the TMC.
"The CPI(M) does not contest elections alone. It does so as part of the Left Front. Other parties may join the Left Front depending on the situation. But that does not mean the door is open for an alliance with the TMC," he said.
Chakraborty emphasised that the Left has consistently advocated for uniting all forces against the BJP. However, given the political reality in Bengal, they conflict with the TMC.
It is alleged that a section of the TMC maintains a political closeness to the BJP. Consequently, they find themselves fighting against both the BJP and the TMC. While the INDIA bloc exists at the national level, he argues that the friction between the Left and the TMC in state politics cannot be overlooked.
Politics: The Art of Possibility
Meanwhile, Sarkar has not entirely ruled out the possibility of an understanding among opposition parties for the municipal elections. "Politics is the art of possibility. Everything will unfold according to the demands of the times," he said.
Sarkar said various parties have approached Congress with proposals to jointly protest against injustices, and the party is prepared to join that struggle.
However, Congress intends to contest the elections while maintaining its own distinct political stance. While his remarks do not entirely close the door on future alliances, there is no indication of any concrete decision regarding seat-sharing with any specific party or coalition.
TMC to Fight Polls in Own Strength
Ghosh, however, has expressed a relatively more flexible attitude toward the possibility of a broader understanding. In his view, municipal elections are primarily concerned with civic services. Each party will prepare for the polls in its own way, and the TMC is prepared to field candidates based on its own strength.
Referring to the INDIA bloc in national politics and the political significance of Kolkata, Ghosh suggested that in the public interest one could consider whether the opposition unity seen at the national level might be mirrored in Kolkata. He clarified, however, that no such discussions have begun yet.
"No discussions have started, but the door to any such discussion remains open," Ghosh said, implying that there is potential for unity on issues such as protecting democratic rights, addressing concerns vital to the people's survival, or protesting against political attacks.
Will there be a New Political Equation?
Given the changed political landscape, the municipal polls could prove to be highly significant. These elections will serve as a litmus test for various factors such as civic services in urban and suburban areas, the strength of local party organisations, influence at the ward level, and the overall acceptability of the candidates.
At the same time, the organisational strength of the BJP, Trinamool, the Left Front, and the Congress will also be put to the test.
However, the political stances of the three opposition parties and the differences between them run quite deep. Given the long-standing conflict between the TMC and the Left, the distinct political strategies of the Congress, and the local dynamics specific to each municipality, the path toward a unified platform is far from easy.
While it is too early to say at this stage whether electoral arithmetic in certain areas might necessitate some form of compromise, there have been no reports of formal alliance talks regarding the municipal elections between the three former ruling parties.
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