ETV Bharat / state

Portraits Of Savarkar, Syama Prasad Installed At KMC Headquarters; Opposition Questions Move

Portraits of Savarkar and Syama Prasad alongside Sardar Patel, Bankim Chandra and Laxmi Bai at KMC headquarters. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Portraits of several luminaries, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, have been installed at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) — a building deeply associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The images were placed across the walls of the traditional Councillors' Club on Tuesday, a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Councillors have long gathered and spent their time at the historic club, which features individual drawers for each ward for keeping letters and documents.

Throughout this spacious hall, portraits of various eminent Bengali figures associated with the corporation, like those who had served as mayor, deputy mayor, chairman, or members of the mayor-in-council, are on display. However, the sudden appearance of the portraits of Rani Lakshmi Bai, Maharana Pratap and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, apart from Savarkar and Mookerjee, has raised questions from opposition parties. While former councillor and BJP MLA from Baranagar Sajal Ghosh has welcomed the move, the CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress have questioned it. Former mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has strongly criticised this move, arguing that using the images of eminent historical figures as a shield to promote Savarkar and Mookerjee effectively diminishes Kolkata's historic struggle against British rule, questioning what connection these individuals had with KMC. "Syama Prasad and Savarkar have no connection with KMC. This is an institution that has been led by figures such as Netaji, Chittaranjan Das, Bidhan Chandra Roy, and HS Suhrawardy. Placing the image of Savarkar here amounts to a distortion of history and an affront to the city of Kolkata. It strikes a blow to the city's legacy of resistance against British rule," he said.