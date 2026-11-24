Portraits Of Savarkar, Syama Prasad Installed At KMC Headquarters; Opposition Questions Move
Former mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said the move effectively diminishes Kolkata's historic struggle against British rule and questioned what connection these individuals had with KMC.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Kolkata: Portraits of several luminaries, including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, have been installed at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) — a building deeply associated with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
The images were placed across the walls of the traditional Councillors' Club on Tuesday, a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Councillors have long gathered and spent their time at the historic club, which features individual drawers for each ward for keeping letters and documents.
Throughout this spacious hall, portraits of various eminent Bengali figures associated with the corporation, like those who had served as mayor, deputy mayor, chairman, or members of the mayor-in-council, are on display.
However, the sudden appearance of the portraits of Rani Lakshmi Bai, Maharana Pratap and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, apart from Savarkar and Mookerjee, has raised questions from opposition parties.
While former councillor and BJP MLA from Baranagar Sajal Ghosh has welcomed the move, the CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress have questioned it.
Former mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has strongly criticised this move, arguing that using the images of eminent historical figures as a shield to promote Savarkar and Mookerjee effectively diminishes Kolkata's historic struggle against British rule, questioning what connection these individuals had with KMC.
"Syama Prasad and Savarkar have no connection with KMC. This is an institution that has been led by figures such as Netaji, Chittaranjan Das, Bidhan Chandra Roy, and HS Suhrawardy. Placing the image of Savarkar here amounts to a distortion of history and an affront to the city of Kolkata. It strikes a blow to the city's legacy of resistance against British rule," he said.
Bhattacharya said Savarkar's name cannot be placed alongside those of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay or Vallabhbhai Patel. "It must be remembered that Sardar Patel, during his tenure as the Union Home Minister, had declared the RSS an unlawful organisation. By using these eminent figures as a shield to elevate Savarkar, the state government is attempting to strip Kolkata of its own dignity," he added.
Condemning the move, TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay alleged that it represents an attempt to politicise the space. "It is evident that everything is being politicised. The BJP maintains that West Bengal would not have come into existence had it not been for Syama Prasad. If the 56 votes from the Congress and two votes from the Communists had not been cast at that time, would Syama Prasad have had the power to achieve this on his own?" he asked.
"I do not mean to show him any disrespect, but I must say that he could not have done it alone. Why is there such a persistent focus solely on Syama Prasad, while the roles played by the Left and the Congress that day are completely overlooked?"
Calling it a natural and logical step, Ghosh said, "While you might still have been able to claim residency in the KMC area, you would not have been citizens of India had it not been for Syama Prasad. You would have ended up living in Bangladesh and would have had to refer to the KMC as a city akin to Dhaka in the People's Republic of Bangladesh. I welcome this initiative 100% and salute it. We did not have the opportunity to take such a step in the past."
However, there has been no response from the municipal administration regarding this move so far.
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