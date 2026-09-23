ETV Bharat / state

Portion Of Shalimar Bagh Madina Masjid Razed At Midnight For 'Road-Widening', Locals Claim No Orders Shown

New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over a demolition carried out around midnight in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area. As part of a road-widening drive, bulldozers were used on part of the Madina Masjid and some nearby structures in Haiderpur.

A heavy police force remained deployed at the spot during the action.

Demolition work began late at night in the Shalimar Bagh area as part of a road-widening plan. During this, the administrative team and police personnel removed a portion of the Madina Masjid. It also emerged that authorities took action against some houses and structures in the surrounding area.

The midnight action increased activity in the area, and a large number of people began gathering at the spot. Residents have raised questions about what procedure was followed and which portions were to be removed.