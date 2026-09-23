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Portion Of Shalimar Bagh Madina Masjid Razed At Midnight For 'Road-Widening', Locals Claim No Orders Shown

The demolition prompted people to gather at the site, raising questions about the process and the structures slated for removal.

Demolition action carried out at Madina Masjid and nearby structures in Shalimar Bagh.
Demolition action carried out at Madina Masjid and nearby structures in Shalimar Bagh. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: A controversy has erupted over a demolition carried out around midnight in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area. As part of a road-widening drive, bulldozers were used on part of the Madina Masjid and some nearby structures in Haiderpur.

A heavy police force remained deployed at the spot during the action.

Demolition work began late at night in the Shalimar Bagh area as part of a road-widening plan. During this, the administrative team and police personnel removed a portion of the Madina Masjid. It also emerged that authorities took action against some houses and structures in the surrounding area.

The midnight action increased activity in the area, and a large number of people began gathering at the spot. Residents have raised questions about what procedure was followed and which portions were to be removed.

Amitabh, a local mosque committee member, said, "We were told that there was a case in court regarding this, but there were no demolition orders. When we asked for the orders, they did not show them to us, and instead said the demolition action would be carried out. When we asked to speak to the officer, we were not allowed. There was a court date regarding Madina Masjid in October. The mosque was demolished without giving us any information."

For now, the action in Shalimar Bagh has intensified the debate at political and local levels. After the action against the mosque and nearby structures, attention is now on the administration's official reason and further action.

AIMIM Delhi leader Shoaib Jamai was one of the first to react, and raised questions over the action taken on the mosque.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Hearing On Petition Against Demolition Of Building Near Collapsed Satya Niketan PG
  2. Allahabad High Court Stays Order To Recover ₹6.41 Crore Damages In Saharanpur Mosque Demolition Case
  3. Ahmedabad Families Remain Dejected After 'Demolition' Of Houses, Rue Becoming Homeless

TAGGED:

SHALIMAR BAGH DEMOLITION
PORTION OF MADINA MASJID RAZED
ROAD WIDENING ACTION
DEMOLITION

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