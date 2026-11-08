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Portion Of False Ceiling Collapses Outside Mumbai Airport Terminal, One Hurt

Mumbai Airport authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

Portion Of False Ceiling Collapses Outside Mumbai Airport Terminal, One Hurt
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : November 8, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: A visitor sustained injuries after a small portion of a false ceiling collapsed outside Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Sunday, an official said.

The airport's emergency medical team rushed to the spot immediately after the incident outside the terminal building and provided first aid to the injured individual, he said.

Airport authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse and are inspecting the structural stability of the surrounding false ceiling area, the official added.

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TAGGED:

MUMBAI AIRPORT TERMINAL COLLAPSED
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ AIRPORT
FALSE CEILING COLLAPSED IN MUMBAI

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