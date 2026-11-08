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Portion Of False Ceiling Collapses Outside Mumbai Airport Terminal, One Hurt

File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: A visitor sustained injuries after a small portion of a false ceiling collapsed outside Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Sunday, an official said.

The airport's emergency medical team rushed to the spot immediately after the incident outside the terminal building and provided first aid to the injured individual, he said.