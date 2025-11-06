Portals Of Tungnath Temple Closed For Winter Season
The movable idol of Lord Tungnath has begun its winter journey to Makummath, where rituals will continue till the reopening next year.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The portals of the Tungnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were closed on Thursday for the winter season, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) officials said. The doors were shut at around 11:30 AM after completion of traditional rituals.
The temple was decorated with flowers for the occasion, and over 500 devotees gathered to witness the ceremony. Earlier in the morning, the shrine was opened for darshan, and daily pujas were performed in the presence of pilgrims.
The closing process began around 10:30 AM under the supervision of the BKTC Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Prasad Thapliyal. Following the Bhoga Yagna and Havan Puja, the Shivalinga of Lord Tungnath was ceremoniously consecrated before the portals were closed.
After the closure, the movable idol of Lord Tungnath was taken out in a grand procession towards its first stop, Chopta, amid chants of “Baba Tungnath Ji ki Jai.” Devotees accompanied the doli with traditional music for the deity’s winter journey.
BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi extended his best wishes on the closing of the portals of the shrine. “This year, over 1,50,000 pilgrims visited the shrine,” Dwivedi said.
He informed that after reaching the Markateshwar Temple in Makummath, the winter seat of Lord Tungnath, rituals and worship will continue throughout the season.
BKTC Vice President Vijay Kaparvan and Rishi Prasad Sati, along with Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal and other BKTC members, expressed their happiness on the closing of the portals of the shrine.
In a press release issued by BKTC media in charge, Dr Harish Gaur, it was stated that the movable idol will reach Bhankun on Friday and its winter abode, Shri Markateshwar Temple in Makummath, on Saturday, November 8.
Notably, the portals of Gangotri Dham were closed on October 22, and the portals of Kedarnath Dham and Yamunotri Dham were also closed on October 23. The portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 25.
