Portals Of Tungnath Temple Closed For Winter Season

Rudraprayag: The portals of the Tungnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district were closed on Thursday for the winter season, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) officials said. The doors were shut at around 11:30 AM after completion of traditional rituals.

The temple was decorated with flowers for the occasion, and over 500 devotees gathered to witness the ceremony. Earlier in the morning, the shrine was opened for darshan, and daily pujas were performed in the presence of pilgrims.

The closing process began around 10:30 AM under the supervision of the BKTC Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Prasad Thapliyal. Following the Bhoga Yagna and Havan Puja, the Shivalinga of Lord Tungnath was ceremoniously consecrated before the portals were closed.

After the closure, the movable idol of Lord Tungnath was taken out in a grand procession towards its first stop, Chopta, amid chants of “Baba Tungnath Ji ki Jai.” Devotees accompanied the doli with traditional music for the deity’s winter journey.