ETV Bharat / state

Portals Of Hemkund Sahib Opened For Devotees Amid Religious Fervour In Uttarakhand

The first batch of Sikh pilgrims, led by the Panj Pyare, reached Hemkund Sahib on Saturday morning amid chants of " Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal ." The gurudwara was decorated with nearly five quintals of flowers.

Chamoli: The portals of the world-famous Sikh pilgrimage site, Hemkund Sahib, were ceremonially opened for devotees on Saturday at 11:30 AM following traditional rituals and prayers. More than 3,000 devotees were present on the occasion.

Narenderjit Singh Bindra, president of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, and senior manager Sardar Seva Singh said that, as per tradition, the Guru Granth Sahib was ceremonially placed in the Darbar after being brought from Sachkhand. This was followed by Akhand Path, Shabad Kirtan, Ardas and Hukamnama rituals. A special Ardas was also organised for devotees on the first day.

On Friday, May 22, the first group of pilgrims departed from the gurudwara under the leadership of the Panj Pyare, along with band processions and the holy Nishan Sahib. Devotees halted overnight at the Ghagaria Gurudwara before proceeding to Hemkund Sahib on Saturday.

Portals of Hemkund Sahib Opened for Devotees Amid Religious Fervour in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Situated at an altitude of around 15,225 feet above sea level amid the Saptashrung mountain ranges, the sacred shrine requires devotees to undertake a challenging 18-kilometre trek. Army personnel had recently cleared snow from the route to facilitate movement, although several feet of snow still remain at the shrine area.

With the opening of Hemkund Sahib’s portals, the Bhuyandar Valley and the Guru Astha Path have once again come alive with the movement of pilgrims. After the winter closure, the valley has regained its vibrancy. The Gurudwara Management Committee appealed to devotees to maintain discipline and harmony during the pilgrimage and seek the blessings of Guru Maharaj with devotion.