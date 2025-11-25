ETV Bharat / state

Portals Of Badrinath Dham Closed For Winter Season

Chamoli: The portals of the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli were closed on Tuesday for the winter season, officials said. The doors were shut at 2:56 PM following traditional rituals.

The temple was decorated with 10 quintals of flowers for the occasion, and over 5,000 devotees gathered to witness the ceremony. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee had completed all preparations for the ceremonial closure.

Notably, the Panch Pujas began at the Badrinath Dham on November 21. Following the closing of the portals of Ganesh Temple, Adi Kedareshwar, and Adi Guru Shankaracharya Gaddi Sthal, the recitation of Vedic verses was conducted at the Dham. The series of Panch Pujas concluded with special prayers at the Mata Lakshmi Temple. On the eve of the closing of the portals, special rituals, including the Kadhai Bhog, were held at the Mata Lakshmi Temple on Monday evening.

Badrinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also a part of the Panch Badri temples, including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple.