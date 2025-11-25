Portals Of Badrinath Dham Closed For Winter Season
A large number of devotees were present at the shrine, which was decorated with flowers, for the occasion.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Chamoli: The portals of the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli were closed on Tuesday for the winter season, officials said. The doors were shut at 2:56 PM following traditional rituals.
The temple was decorated with 10 quintals of flowers for the occasion, and over 5,000 devotees gathered to witness the ceremony. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee had completed all preparations for the ceremonial closure.
Notably, the Panch Pujas began at the Badrinath Dham on November 21. Following the closing of the portals of Ganesh Temple, Adi Kedareshwar, and Adi Guru Shankaracharya Gaddi Sthal, the recitation of Vedic verses was conducted at the Dham. The series of Panch Pujas concluded with special prayers at the Mata Lakshmi Temple. On the eve of the closing of the portals, special rituals, including the Kadhai Bhog, were held at the Mata Lakshmi Temple on Monday evening.
Badrinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also a part of the Panch Badri temples, including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with the Badrinath temple.
श्री बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट शीतकाल के लिए विधिवत बंद किए जाएंगे#uttarakhand #chamoli #badrinathdham pic.twitter.com/Go2ARPAhEw— Shri Badarinath -Kedarnath Temple Committee #BKTC (@BKTC_UK) November 24, 2025
The temple is approximately 50 feet tall with a small cupola on top, covered with a gold gilt roof. The Badrinath temple is divided into three parts, the Garbha Griha or the sanctum sanctorum, the Darshan Mandap, where rituals are conducted and the Sabha Mandap, where pilgrims assemble.
At the Badrinath Mandir Gate, directly opposite the main idol of Lord himself, is seated an idol of Bird Garud, the vehicle of Lord Badrinarayan. Garud is seen in a sitting position and in prayer with his hands folded. The walls and pillars of the mandapa are covered with intricate carvings.
The Garbha Griha portion has its canopy covered with a sheet of gold and houses Lord Badri Narayan, Kuber (God of wealth), Narad Rishi, Udhava, Nar and Narayan. The complex has 15 idols.
