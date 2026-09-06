ETV Bharat / state

Popularity Was Never My Goal; What Matters Is Public Health: Tukaram Mundhe

Mumbai: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, in the limelight for his sweeping food-safety crackdown across the state, has said that public health, and not personal popularity, is what matters most to him.

Asked if his celebrity-like status following the aggressive food safety crackdown across the state is a distraction, Mundhe said, “It is not a distraction. Popularity was never my goal.” “What matters to me are issues like public health. This is not about Tukaram Mundhe. This is about India and the goal to improve public health,” the senior IAS officer told PTI in an interview.

“The food and drugs sector affects public health. If that becomes a public agenda by my actions and role, I will be happy about it,” Mundhe said Asked if his aggressive enforcement approach makes him vulnerable to political or administration pressure, Mundhe said, “It is not aggressive. I am doing what I am supposed to do diligently. I have been doing this across my two decades of public service.” “I believe this has to become a public agenda because it is the issue of public health. Citizens at large need to make public health the most important issue,” Mundhe said.

“We cannot become a superpower if our human resources are not healthy,” he said.

Asked how many establishments have been shut, licenses suspended or cancelled, or criminal cases registered against them since he took charge as the FDA chief in May, Mundhe said the number of such entities is 12,083.

Improvement notices have been given to 5,269 and suspension orders given to 603 entities, he said.

In case of hotels, restaurant and eateries, there have been 1803 inspections, Mundhe said. Improvement notices were given in 948 cases and licenses were suspended in 199 cases, he added.

In case of pharmacies, 740 licenses have been cancelled or suspended over various violations during his tenure, said Mundhe, who was appointed as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner in May 2026, marking the 25th transfer of his 21-year career.

Asked to name the three most common food safety violations in restaurants, Mundhe said they are hygiene and manufacturing protocols, quality of raw materials and lack of trained manpower.