Udaipur Comes Alive With Yet Another Star-Studded And High-Profile Wedding
Bollywood stars performed at the sangeet ceremony ahead of the wedding of Netra Mantena Elizabeth with Vamsi Gadiraju.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST
Udaipur: The city of lakes and one of the favourite wedding destinations for the rich and famous, has come alive with the grand wedding of Netra Mantena Elizabeth, daughter of American billionaire businessman Rama Raju Mantena, with American-born Vamsi Gadiraju.
The event will continue until November 24, with special guests from India and abroad arriving in Udaipur. The main wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday when the bride and the groom will exchange vows at the famous Jag Mandir Island Palace, located in Lake Pichola.
The palace, nestled in the middle of the lake, will showcase a unique blend of Rajasthan's royal traditions. The Haldi ceremony was held with great pomp and show at the Taj Lake Palace. Guests, dressed in traditional yellow attire, enjoyed the ceremony amidst music and songs. The special atmosphere created for the foreign guests showcased the vibrant colors of Indian customs. After the ceremony, all guests enjoyed the lavish hospitality on the lakeside.
A spectacular Sangeet Ceremony was held at the historic Zenana Mahal at the City Palace on Friday night. Several Bollywood stars made the event memorable with their electrifying performances. Stars like Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Sofia Choudhury, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh enthralled the guests, both domestic and foreign, with their performances.
American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez stole the show with her graceful presence at the event, staged by Wizcraft Weddings. The sangeet ceremony was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Sofia Choudhury. The duo maintained the excitement throughout the event with their stunning style and performances.
Lopez, who arrived at Udaipur's Dabok Airport late on Friday night in a charter flight from Shannon, Ireland along with Justin Bieber, is scheduled to perform at the City Palace's Manak Chowk on Saturday, for which a special stage and high-tech arrangements have been prepared.
Donald Trump Jr, arrived at the wedding with his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. At one of the functions, he was seen dancing on stage with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.
Also Read
Udaipur All Set For Star-Studded Royal Destination Wedding; Donald Trump Jr. To Join