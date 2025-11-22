ETV Bharat / state

Udaipur Comes Alive With Yet Another Star-Studded And High-Profile Wedding

Udaipur: The city of lakes and one of the favourite wedding destinations for the rich and famous, has come alive with the grand wedding of Netra Mantena Elizabeth, daughter of American billionaire businessman Rama Raju Mantena, with American-born Vamsi Gadiraju.

The event will continue until November 24, with special guests from India and abroad arriving in Udaipur. The main wedding ceremony will take place on Sunday when the bride and the groom will exchange vows at the famous Jag Mandir Island Palace, located in Lake Pichola.

Indian businessman and 77th custodian of the House of Mewar Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar welcoming Donald Trump Jr to Udaipur (Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar)

The palace, nestled in the middle of the lake, will showcase a unique blend of Rajasthan's royal traditions. The Haldi ceremony was held with great pomp and show at the Taj Lake Palace. Guests, dressed in traditional yellow attire, enjoyed the ceremony amidst music and songs. The special atmosphere created for the foreign guests showcased the vibrant colors of Indian customs. After the ceremony, all guests enjoyed the lavish hospitality on the lakeside.