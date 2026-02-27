Rs 9.41 Crore Worth Poppy Seized From Illegal Cultivation On Govt Land In Kutch; 3 Arrested
Acting on specific inputs, the Kutch Cyber Cell busted an alleged illegal poppy cultivation racket on government land and arrested three persons.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Kutch: Gujarat police have seized illegally cultivated poppy seeds worth over Rs 9.41 crore from government land in Gujarat’s Kutch district and arrested three persons in connection with the case, officials said on Friday. The seizure was made during a raid conducted by the Kutch Cyber Cell near Bhimasar Bhutakiya village in Rapar taluka, following specific inputs about illegal cultivation.
According to the police, the 6,273 kg of poppy crop was being grown on nearly two acres of government land. The accused allegedly used the produce to manufacture narcotic substances.
The arrested persons have been identified as Prabhubhai Bhanabhai, Ishwarbhai Dayabhai Goyal and Mansukhbhai Vajabhai Goyal. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been allegedly cultivating poppy illegally on government land for the past several years.
A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway. Kutch Cyber Cell officials are also probing whether more persons are involved in the alleged drug network and how the contraband was being processed and distributed.
Bhuj Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia said the operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs received by the Cyber Cell. He said the narcotics crop spread across the field was destroyed, and material worth approximately Rs 9.45 crore was seized. Three persons have been taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is being carried out, he added.
