ETV Bharat / state

Rs 9.41 Crore Worth Poppy Seized From Illegal Cultivation On Govt Land In Kutch; 3 Arrested

Acting on specific inputs, the Kutch Cyber Cell busted an alleged illegal poppy cultivation racket on government land and arrested three persons.

Rs 9.41 Crore Worth Poppy Seized From Illegal Cultivation On Govt Land In Kutch; 3 Arrested
Illegal poppy cultivation in Kutch (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 27, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kutch: Gujarat police have seized illegally cultivated poppy seeds worth over Rs 9.41 crore from government land in Gujarat’s Kutch district and arrested three persons in connection with the case, officials said on Friday. The seizure was made during a raid conducted by the Kutch Cyber Cell near Bhimasar Bhutakiya village in Rapar taluka, following specific inputs about illegal cultivation.

According to the police, the 6,273 kg of poppy crop was being grown on nearly two acres of government land. The accused allegedly used the produce to manufacture narcotic substances.

Rs 9.41 Crore Worth Poppy Seized From Illegal Cultivation On Govt Land In Kutch; 3 Arrested
Illegal poppy cultivation in Kutch (ETV Bharat)

The arrested persons have been identified as Prabhubhai Bhanabhai, Ishwarbhai Dayabhai Goyal and Mansukhbhai Vajabhai Goyal. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been allegedly cultivating poppy illegally on government land for the past several years.

Rs 9.41 Crore Worth Poppy Seized From Illegal Cultivation On Govt Land In Kutch; 3 Arrested
Illegal poppy cultivation in Kutch (ETV Bharat)

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway. Kutch Cyber Cell officials are also probing whether more persons are involved in the alleged drug network and how the contraband was being processed and distributed.

Rs 9.41 Crore Worth Poppy Seized From Illegal Cultivation On Govt Land In Kutch; 3 Arrested
Illegal poppy cultivation in Kutch (ETV Bharat)

Bhuj Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia said the operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs received by the Cyber Cell. He said the narcotics crop spread across the field was destroyed, and material worth approximately Rs 9.45 crore was seized. Three persons have been taken into custody, and a detailed investigation is being carried out, he added.

Read More

  1. Declare Illicit Poppy Cultivation In Manipur As A Matter Of National Security: Meitei Alliance To PM
  2. Illegal Poppy Plantation Spread Across 83 Acres Destroyed In Manipur

TAGGED:

KUTCH ILLEGAL POPPY CULTIVATION
GUJARAT NDPS ACT ARREST
RS 9 CRORE DRUG SEIZURE KUTCH
KUTCH CYBER CELL OPERATION
POPPY SEIZED IN KUTCH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.