ETV Bharat / state

Poppy Husk Worth Rs Three Crore Seized In Haryana's Kaithal; Six Arrested

Kaithal: In a breakthrough in the ongoing campaign against drug smugglers, the Special Detective Unit (SDU) team of the Haryana police on Tuesday seized approximately 19.5 quintals of poppy husk, estimated to be worth around Rs three crore in the international market. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the matter, police said.

"The SDU team conducted the operation in the Kalayat area following a tip-off. A large quantity of poppy husk has been seized, and six persons have been taken into custody. The accused are being questioned to know about the span of the network and others involved in the racket. Police are trying to determine the source of this drug consignment and its intended destination," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Prakash said.

Prakash added that efforts are being made to identify other individuals linked to this smuggling network. "Further investigation is being carried out, and more revelations are expected following the intense interrogation of the accused, who will soon be produced in court, " he said further.