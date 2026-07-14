Poppy Husk Worth Rs Three Crore Seized In Haryana's Kaithal; Six Arrested
DSP Sushil Prakash said the accused are being questioned to know about the span of the network, the consignment's destination and involvement of other people.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Kaithal: In a breakthrough in the ongoing campaign against drug smugglers, the Special Detective Unit (SDU) team of the Haryana police on Tuesday seized approximately 19.5 quintals of poppy husk, estimated to be worth around Rs three crore in the international market. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the matter, police said.
"The SDU team conducted the operation in the Kalayat area following a tip-off. A large quantity of poppy husk has been seized, and six persons have been taken into custody. The accused are being questioned to know about the span of the network and others involved in the racket. Police are trying to determine the source of this drug consignment and its intended destination," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Prakash said.
Prakash added that efforts are being made to identify other individuals linked to this smuggling network. "Further investigation is being carried out, and more revelations are expected following the intense interrogation of the accused, who will soon be produced in court, " he said further.
Notably, the Rajasthan Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Monday seized large quantities of poppy husk, heroin (chitta), cannabis (ganja) and the synthetic drug MD and arrested eight accused. Four vehicles, one car and three motorcycles, allegedly used in drug trafficking, were seized.
The statewide operation was conducted under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh MN, with ANTF teams working in coordination with local police units.
ANTF Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said the coordinated crackdown dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating across Rajasthan and reaffirmed the state's commitment to a drug-free Rajasthan.
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