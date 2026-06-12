‘Poor Man’s Son’: J&K Police Book Sanitation Worker On AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s Complaint, NC Reacts
Jammu Kashmir Police registered a case against sanitation worker Sajad Ahmed after AAP MLA Mehraj Malik alleged threats during a protest over workers’ strike.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against a sanitation worker, Sajad Ahmed, on the complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, who alleged that Ahmed threatened, intimidated and caused harm to him.
Ahmed has been booked under sections 126 (2), 351 (2) and 356 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Sajad Ahmed, a resident of Doda, which included wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and defamation, respectively.
The incident occurred on June 10 in Doda town when the temporary sanitation workers of Doda Municipal Committee (MC) were protesting against the MLA for sabotaging their strike and removing the garbage from the roads of Doda during the night. The workers were on strike for more than a fortnight demanding their regularisation and had spread the garbage everywhere in the town.
During the strike, Malik had tried to enter the MC premises, but the sanitation workers closed the gate, and Ahmed allegedly threatened to strip the AAP legislator naked if he tried to enter the office.
The MLA returned without forcing his entry but filed a complaint against Ahmed on June 11 for threatening him. After the registration of the FIR, the political rivals of Malik targeted him for lodging a complaint against a poor person who earns a few thousand rupees from his temporary job.
Posting on Facebook, a lawyer and leader of the ruling National Conference (NC) from Doda, Nisar Gattoo, wrote, “FIR to gareeb ka Bacha" (FIR against poor man's son). Gareeb ka Bacha raaj kerne laga (Poor man's son has started ruling).”
“A Safai Karamchari protests peacefully for his wages and rights. The response? An FIR. Apparently, in Doda, demanding your salary is more serious than delaying it. Workers may clean the town, but they must be careful not to raise their voices. When an elected representative (MLA Doda) starts treating peaceful dissent as a crime, the real issue is no longer the protester; it is the intolerance towards accountability,” he added.
The NC leader also tagged former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as MLA Doda is also the Union Territory (UT) president of AAP.
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