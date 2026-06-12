ETV Bharat / state

‘Poor Man’s Son’: J&K Police Book Sanitation Worker On AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s Complaint, NC Reacts

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against a sanitation worker, Sajad Ahmed, on the complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, who alleged that Ahmed threatened, intimidated and caused harm to him.

Ahmed has been booked under sections 126 (2), 351 (2) and 356 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Sajad Ahmed, a resident of Doda, which included wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and defamation, respectively.

The incident occurred on June 10 in Doda town when the temporary sanitation workers of Doda Municipal Committee (MC) were protesting against the MLA for sabotaging their strike and removing the garbage from the roads of Doda during the night. The workers were on strike for more than a fortnight demanding their regularisation and had spread the garbage everywhere in the town.

During the strike, Malik had tried to enter the MC premises, but the sanitation workers closed the gate, and Ahmed allegedly threatened to strip the AAP legislator naked if he tried to enter the office.