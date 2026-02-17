ETV Bharat / state

'Poona Margem' Campaign: 22 Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: In a positive outcome of the 'Poona Margem' (Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation) campaign by the Chhattisgarh government, 22 Maoists, including a woman, laid down their arms on Tuesday in Sukma, police said. The move is being seen as the successful outcome of the continued effort of the district reserve guards, the range field team, the intelligence wing of the CRPF and its CoBRA battalion, they added.

Police said most of those surrendered were associated with the RPC militia, DKMS, and other affiliated organisations in the Peddabodkel, Bedma, Baiyampalli, Morpalli and Gonderas areas. They included village-level commanders, militia members, agricultural committee chairpersons, and officials associated with the Jantana Sarkar. After years of struggle in the forests, they realised that neither their future nor that of their families could be secured through violence, and the state's rehabilitation policy instilled confidence in them for a new beginning.

Police officials said the state government's rehabilitation policy, the continued establishment of new security camps in the Naxal-dominated areas, strong road connectivity, and rapid development work have weakened the Maoist organisation's hold. "This is why members of the organisation are now introspecting to return to the mainstream. The resolve for a Naxal-free Bastar is not merely a campaign by security forces, but rather the result of social participation," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Naxal Operations), Rohit Shah said.