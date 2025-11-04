Ponmudy Reinstated As DMK Deputy General Secretary
He was stripped of the party position and his ministerial post over his derogatory remarks against women at a public event in Villuppuram in April.
Chennai: K Pondmudy, former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader, who was stripped of the party position due to his controversial speech on women, was reappointed as the deputy general secretary on Tuesday.
His ouster followed a viral video showing him making derogatory remarks on women's free bus ride at a public event near Villuppuram in April. He compared Shaivites and Vaishnavites to sexual posture, triggering widespread outrage. BJP leaders, including former state chief K Annamalai, slammed the remarks and accused DMK of promoting vulgarity in political discourse. In another function, he referred to the caste of a panchayat president on the stage.
Following the outrage, Ponmudy was ousted from his party position on April 11 and was also relieved of his ministerial post at the end of the same month. Despite his ouster from DMK, he was actively involved in the party's work in Villupuram, especially recruiting new members and agents.
The demise of Sarguna Pandian and the resignation of Subbulakshmi Jagatheesan brought down the number of deputy general secretaries from seven to five — I Periyasamy, A Raja, Kanimozhi, Anthiyur Selvaraj, and Trichy Siva. When the party decided to increase the number, Ponmudy was reinstated. Similarly, Minister MP Swaminathan from Tiruppur has been appointed as another deputy general secretary and has been replaced by L Padmanabhan as in-charge of Tiruppur.
For the convenience of party administration, Vellore is being bifurcated as Vellore North and Vellore South. MLA AP Nandakumar will manage Vellore South, which includes Vellore, Anicut and Gudiyatham constituencies. MP Kathir Anand will manage Vellore North, which includes Katpadi and Kilvaithiyanankuppam constituencies, DMK said in a statement.
