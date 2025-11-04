ETV Bharat / state

Ponmudy Reinstated As DMK Deputy General Secretary

Chennai: K Pondmudy, former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader, who was stripped of the party position due to his controversial speech on women, was reappointed as the deputy general secretary on Tuesday.

His ouster followed a viral video showing him making derogatory remarks on women's free bus ride at a public event near Villuppuram in April. He compared Shaivites and Vaishnavites to sexual posture, triggering widespread outrage. BJP leaders, including former state chief K Annamalai, slammed the remarks and accused DMK of promoting vulgarity in political discourse. In another function, he referred to the caste of a panchayat president on the stage.

Following the outrage, Ponmudy was ousted from his party position on April 11 and was also relieved of his ministerial post at the end of the same month. Despite his ouster from DMK, he was actively involved in the party's work in Villupuram, especially recruiting new members and agents.