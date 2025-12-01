ETV Bharat / state

Pollution Returns to 'Very Poor' in Delhi; CAQM Data Shows Best Jan-Nov AQI Since 2018

Air quality dips again in Delhi, with several areas recording AQI levels above 300 amid cold, still winds. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing fluctuating Air Quality Index (AQI) readings over the past two days. Delhiites woke up to a better AQI, in the ‘Poor’ category, but by 10 am on Monday, it had moved into the ‘Very Poor’ range.

The city's average AQI before 10 am was 258, categorised as “Poor”, while at 11 am, the AQI was 304, categorised as “Very Poor”.

Major areas recorded higher AQI readings on Monday: Anand Vihar (331), ITO (309), Rohini (346), Nehru Nagar (358), Wazirpur, Mundka, and Vivek Vihar (all at 329). In the wider NCR, AQI levels ranged as follows: Noida (326), Greater Noida (297), Ghaziabad (309), Gurugram (269), and Faridabad (218), spanning 'Poor' to 'Very Poor.'

Long-Term Improvement: Best January-November AQI Since 2018 (Excluding Lockdown Year)

Delhi’s air quality showed a notable improvement this year, with the capital recording its lowest January-November average Air Quality Index (AQI) since 2018, excluding the Covid lockdown year of 2020, according to data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday.

The average AQI for January to November 2025 was 187, lower than in recent years: 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 203 in 2019 and 213 in 2018. Only 2020, a lockdown year, was lower at 172 due to reduced emissions.

Fewer 'Severe' Days This Year

There were significantly fewer days this year when air quality was considered 'severe' (AQI above 400).

2025: 3 days

2024: 11 days

2023: 12 days

2022: 4 days

2021: 17 days

2019: 16 days

2018: 12 days

Notably, in 2025, no day reached the 450 mark, classified as the 'Severe+' category, a marked difference from previous years.

Particulate Pollution Lowest In Seven Years