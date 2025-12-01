Pollution Returns to 'Very Poor' in Delhi; CAQM Data Shows Best Jan-Nov AQI Since 2018
Delhi’s air quality fluctuated sharply on Monday, moving into the ‘Very Poor’ range even as 2025 shows the lowest PM2.5 and PM10 levels in years.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing fluctuating Air Quality Index (AQI) readings over the past two days. Delhiites woke up to a better AQI, in the ‘Poor’ category, but by 10 am on Monday, it had moved into the ‘Very Poor’ range.
The city's average AQI before 10 am was 258, categorised as “Poor”, while at 11 am, the AQI was 304, categorised as “Very Poor”.
Major areas recorded higher AQI readings on Monday: Anand Vihar (331), ITO (309), Rohini (346), Nehru Nagar (358), Wazirpur, Mundka, and Vivek Vihar (all at 329). In the wider NCR, AQI levels ranged as follows: Noida (326), Greater Noida (297), Ghaziabad (309), Gurugram (269), and Faridabad (218), spanning 'Poor' to 'Very Poor.'
Long-Term Improvement: Best January-November AQI Since 2018 (Excluding Lockdown Year)
Delhi’s air quality showed a notable improvement this year, with the capital recording its lowest January-November average Air Quality Index (AQI) since 2018, excluding the Covid lockdown year of 2020, according to data released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday.
The average AQI for January to November 2025 was 187, lower than in recent years: 201 in 2024, 190 in 2023, 199 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 203 in 2019 and 213 in 2018. Only 2020, a lockdown year, was lower at 172 due to reduced emissions.
Fewer 'Severe' Days This Year
There were significantly fewer days this year when air quality was considered 'severe' (AQI above 400).
- 2025: 3 days
- 2024: 11 days
- 2023: 12 days
- 2022: 4 days
- 2021: 17 days
- 2019: 16 days
- 2018: 12 days
Notably, in 2025, no day reached the 450 mark, classified as the 'Severe+' category, a marked difference from previous years.
Particulate Pollution Lowest In Seven Years
PM2.5 and PM10, two key pollution indicators, also improved this year compared to previous data.
PM2.5 average (up to November 27)
- 2025: 85 µg/m³ (lowest since 2018 and equal to 2020)
- 2024: 98 µg/m³
- 2023: 90 µg/m³
- 2022: 90 µg/m³
- 2021: 95 µg/m³
- 2020: 85 µg/m³
- 2019: 99 µg/m³
- 2018: 103 µg/m³
PM10 average
- 2025: 183 µg/m³ (lowest since 2018, excluding 2020)
- 2024: 205 µg/m³
- 2023: 193 µg/m³
- 2022: 202 µg/m³
- 2021: 200 µg/m³
- 2020: 167 µg/m³
- 2019: 210 µg/m³
- 2018: 228 µg/m³
The CAQM said it is working with all relevant agencies to continue enforcing pollution-control measures and will intensify efforts to sustain and improve the city’s air quality.
Air Pollution Becomes A Political Flashpoint
As Parliament's Winter Session begins, Delhi's pollution crisis has emerged as a key political issue.
AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Delhi government of manipulating AQI figures and failing to enforce GRAP-III restrictions, claiming that pollution levels of 500-700 were being recorded as 300-400. He alleged that unregulated construction was continuing despite bans.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Centre for its silence on rising pollution levels. He posted a video of his interaction with Delhi women concerned about their children’s health and demanded an urgent discussion in Parliament, calling the situation a “health emergency”.
Chilly Mornings In Delhi
Alongside deteriorating air quality, a severe winter chill persists in New Delhi and several northern states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
Sunday marked the coldest day so far, with a maximum temperature of 24.3°C (1.7°C below normal). Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 8.3°C, and Ridge area recorded 8.5°C.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), daytime temperatures on Monday will remain between 23°C and 25°C, with minimums likely to fall to 8-10°C. Between December 3 and 5, night temperatures may drop further to around 7°C, with morning fog expected to continue.
Also Read: