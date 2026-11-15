ETV Bharat / state

Poll Officials File Complaint Over Bid To Shift 40 Voters Out Of Pune's Bhosari Constituency

Pune: Election authorities have filed a police complaint alleging that 40 applications, submitted using four mobile numbers in October 2024, sought to shift voters out of the Bhosari assembly constituency in Pune district, officials said.

Jayraj Deshmukh, additional tehsildar of Pimpri-Chinchwad and assistant electoral registration officer of the constituency, submitted the complaint to the Nigdi police station on November 1 under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Authorities on Saturday said they have now restored the voters to the Bhosari constituency electoral roll and police have registered a non-cognisable offence based on the complaint.

The matter stems from a complaint submitted by NCP (SP) leader Ajit Gavhane to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer in November 2025, alleging that voters registered in the Bhosari constituency had been shifted to other constituencies without their knowledge or consent.

According to the latest complaint, 40 applications seeking changes in voters’ residential addresses through Form 8 were submitted online on October 5, 2024, using four mobile numbers. Of these, 10 were submitted using one number, 26 using another, three through a third and one with the help of the fourth.

Form 8 is an Election Commission of India (ECI) application form used by existing registered voters to update or modify their electoral roll details. During preliminary scrutiny, the election authorities found that the applications had been submitted by third parties using the four mobile numbers, the complaint stated.

Following directions from the Pune District Election Officer on October 31, 2026, the assistant electoral registration officer was authorised to initiate legal action for the alleged malpractice. As per the complaint, submitting such applications through third parties amounted to an offence punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act.

Gavhane, who lost to BJP’s Mahesh Landage from the Bhosari seat in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, said that the alleged shifting of voters’ names took place before and after the elections.