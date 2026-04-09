ETV Bharat / state

Poll Official Found Dead In Assam Amid Assembly Elections

Tezpur: A poll official was found dead in Assam's Sonitpur district on Thursday amid assembly elections in the state, officials said. Deben Horo (45) was deputed as the second polling officer in the Naduar constituency, they said.

"Hore was deputed in polling station no 230 in Dolapani LP School. He was found unconscious in his bed this morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors," an official said.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, though doctors suspect an underlying medical condition led to it, he said.