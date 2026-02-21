ETV Bharat / state

Politics Heats Up After SC Order On Bengal SIR; TMC Calls Its Victory, BJP Blames State For 'Non-Cooperation'

Kolkata: The political atmosphere in West Bengal remained charged up on Friday after the Supreme Court, in an order, directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress termed the verdict a "validation" of its movement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the state government for "non-cooperation" which, it said, led to delay in the entire process.

At a presser, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to delete names of legitimate voters of Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. "Lakhs of people were being made to stand in line in the name of inconsistencies in information. The fight that the people of Bengal fought under TMC's leadership was validated by the Supreme Court's verdict," he said.

Ghosh claimed that now the issue will be looked into by judicial officers, not by the "BJP-appointed" Election Commission staff, which was what Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee always wanted.

The TMC leader further said that the court's order raises questions about the "impartiality" of the Election Commission. He alleged, "The Commission did not respond to several letters from the Chief Minister. As a result, he had to knock the doors of the Supreme Court by raising the issues of inconsistencies." He also claimed that this verdict indicates that there is a lack of confidence in the Election Commission.

Taking a dig at the Commission, State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar said the Supreme Court's order highlights serious flaws in the state's electoral system. "It is not legal to issue notices to more than 1.2 crore voters in the name of logical discrepancy. There has been external interference in the decision-making power of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), on one side of which is the Election Commission, and on the other side is the state government. Judicial supervision may be the only solution now," he said.

CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim also reacted strongly, targeting the Commission and the state. He said, "The talk of appointing a judicial officer means that the failure of the Election Commission is clear. The court is talking about trust deficiency. If the trust of the people is to be restored, the Commission will have to take responsibility."