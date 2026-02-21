Politics Heats Up After SC Order On Bengal SIR; TMC Calls Its Victory, BJP Blames State For 'Non-Cooperation'
Taking a dig at the Election Commission, State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar said the Supreme Court's order highlights serious flaws in the state's electoral system.
February 21, 2026
Kolkata: The political atmosphere in West Bengal remained charged up on Friday after the Supreme Court, in an order, directed deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the Election Commission in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
While the ruling Trinamool Congress termed the verdict a "validation" of its movement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the state government for "non-cooperation" which, it said, led to delay in the entire process.
At a presser, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to delete names of legitimate voters of Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. "Lakhs of people were being made to stand in line in the name of inconsistencies in information. The fight that the people of Bengal fought under TMC's leadership was validated by the Supreme Court's verdict," he said.
Ghosh claimed that now the issue will be looked into by judicial officers, not by the "BJP-appointed" Election Commission staff, which was what Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee always wanted.
The TMC leader further said that the court's order raises questions about the "impartiality" of the Election Commission. He alleged, "The Commission did not respond to several letters from the Chief Minister. As a result, he had to knock the doors of the Supreme Court by raising the issues of inconsistencies." He also claimed that this verdict indicates that there is a lack of confidence in the Election Commission.
Taking a dig at the Commission, State Congress President Subhankar Sarkar said the Supreme Court's order highlights serious flaws in the state's electoral system. "It is not legal to issue notices to more than 1.2 crore voters in the name of logical discrepancy. There has been external interference in the decision-making power of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), on one side of which is the Election Commission, and on the other side is the state government. Judicial supervision may be the only solution now," he said.
CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim also reacted strongly, targeting the Commission and the state. He said, "The talk of appointing a judicial officer means that the failure of the Election Commission is clear. The court is talking about trust deficiency. If the trust of the people is to be restored, the Commission will have to take responsibility."
He also launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Banerjee. Citing the Left era, Salim said, "If Jyoti Basu said something from the Writers' Building, people would have trusted her. And now the way the state government is being run under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, the administration is not working!"
On the other hand, BJP leader and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the SIR process was delayed due to the state's "non-cooperation". He alleged that the state had not given the names of enough Group-A level officers to the commission. "Who will vote for Trinamool if the names of fake voters are excluded?" he asked.
Majumdar said his party wants a completely transparent voter list, where valid voters are not excluded, and (names of) infiltrators are identified and weeded out.
In the hearing on Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi mentioned the 'lack of trust' between the state and the commission. Ruing the "unfortunate blame game" between the EC and the TMC-led government, the Supreme Court bench passed a slew of fresh directions to ensure completion of SIR process in the state. The court observed that a situation has arisen in West Bengal that requires judicial intervention, and subsequently ordered deputation of judicial officers for adjudication of claims and objections of persons put under logical discrepancy list.
The commission informed the court about the fear of deterioration in law and order. It has been asked to submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken in this regard during the hearing scheduled in the first week of March. In the previous hearing, a show-cause notice was issued to the DG for not registering an FIR for burning the objection form related to SIR.
As per political analysts, the SIR is no longer a mere administrative process, it is now a battle for political credibility. The ruling party is calling the verdict as their victory, while the Opposition termed it administrative failure.
