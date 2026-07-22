ETV Bharat / state

Congress, BJP Workers Clash Over Students' Protest In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

While BJP workers surrounded the state Congress office to protest senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's siege of the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi, Congress workers protested outside the BJP office with black flags. During the protests, the workers of both the parties clashed forcing the police use water cannons.

Earlier, the Raipur district unit of the BJP had announced a siege of the Congress office in protest of Gandhi's siege of the Prime Minister's residence. BJP state president Kiran Dev, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, ministers, MLAs, and a large number of party workers participated in the demonstration.

BJP workers protesting outside state Congress office in Raipur (ETV Bharat)

During the demonstration, a scuffle broke out between BJP workers and the police. Police had to resort to water cannons to bring the situation under control. Tight security arrangements were made in the area to prevent the situation from escalating.

Addressing a public meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the siege of the Prime Minister's residence is against democratic traditions and constitutional norms. He said it is the responsibility of every public representative to respect constitutional positions and institutions. "Such actions send a wrong message to society, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will always stand up for democratic values," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had targeted Rahul Gandhi on the social media platform X. He described the protest outside the Prime Minister's residence as 'condemnable' and said that the Opposition's demonstration in a restricted area is against democratic norms. The Chief Minister also stated that the Central government is serious about the NEET paper leak issue even as the Congress is trying to spread anarchy in the country.