ETV Bharat / state

Political Tensions Escalate Over Meerut Dalit Student Murder; Congress Leaders Confined, MP Chandrashekhar Stopped By Police

Meerut: The Uttar Pradesh police have placed several Congress leaders under house confinement and stopped Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad from entering Meerut, amidst the ongoing political tension over the murder of 20-year-old Dalit student Lalita Gautam. The police stopped members of a Congress fact-finding committee that was formed to meet the victim’s family from leaving their homes late Wednesday night.

Former Congress district president Avnish Kajla was confined to his residence in Sheelkunj, while former MLA Gajraj Singh and city Congress chief Ranjan Sharma were placed under house confinement at their Brahmpuri residences. Other Congress leaders, including Zahid Ansari, Dhoom Singh Gurjar, Vishal Vashishtha, Salim Khan and Reena Sharma, were also prevented from stepping out.

"The government is attempting to silence the victim's family and curb democratic rights. Our delegation only wanted to meet the bereaved family and assure them of justice, but we have been confined to our homes. The Congress will continue its fight to ensure justice for the victim," said Avnish Kajla, a member of the Congress party.

Lalita Gautam, a final-year BA student, went missing on May 15 after leaving home to appear for an examination. Her body was later recovered from a sugarcane field in the Rohta area of Meerut district. Police arrested the victim's alleged boyfriend, Ankush, in connection with the murder. He was later released on bail.

In recent weeks, Dalit organisations and the victim's family alleged the involvement of additional accused and staged a protest outside the Collectorate demanding a fresh investigation. The demonstration resulted in clashes between protesters and police. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. More than seven people have been arrested so far, while cases have also been registered against around 50 unidentified individuals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said the main accused had already been sent to jail and that the investigation was being conducted transparently.

Police also alleged that certain "outside and political elements" were attempting to give the incident a political and communal turn by spreading rumours and provoking the victim's family. Authorities said restrictions, including preventing political leaders from visiting the area, were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and communal harmony.