Political Tensions Erupt Over Voter Form 7 Submissions In West Bengal
Published : January 16, 2026 at 8:11 AM IST
Kolkata: Widespread unrest occurred across multiple West Bengal districts on Thursday as the deadline for submitting Form 7 to the State Election Commission ended. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of preventing their workers from submitting the forms, leading to protests and demonstrations.
Form 7 is used to report deceased voters and request their removal from the electoral rolls. January 15 was the final day set by the Election Commission for these submissions.
In Bankura's Chhatna block, BJP workers led by local MLA Satyarajan Mukherjee arrived at the Block Development Officer (BDO) office with Form 7 submissions. When the BDO was absent, the group met with the Joint BDO to discuss the forms.
During this meeting, Bankim Mishra, president of the TMC-led Chhatna Panchayat Samiti, arrived with supporters. The BJP alleges that TMC members attacked their workers, including women, and forcibly prevented them from submitting the forms.
BJP district president Prasenjit Chatterjee said TMC-backed individuals attacked their workers in front of police officers. "They did not allow us to submit the forms. The Superintendent of Police has assured us he will take action," Chatterjee stated.
Saltora BJP MLA Chandana Bauri claimed similar obstruction occurred throughout the district. "The Trinamool Congress is obstructing Form 7 submissions to keep deceased voters on the list. Police, BDO officials, and Trinamool leaders are all involved," she said.
Bankim Mishra denied the allegations, calling them "completely false and baseless." He claimed BJP workers were trying to deprive ordinary citizens of their voting rights and that he only went to protest their argument with the Joint BDO.
BJP workers staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office, led by BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari. He accused election officials in Durgapur-Faridpur and Pandaveshwar blocks of working for the TMC and following state government instructions.
Tiwari alleged the ruling party wants to retain the names of deceased and fake voters to hide housing fund corruption. "If their names are removed, that corruption will also be exposed," he said, threatening continued protests and legal action.
TMC's Pandaveshwar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty dismissed Tiwari's claims, stating that Tiwari was elected in 2016 using the same voter list he now criticizes. Chakraborty suggested Tiwari's actions stem from his 2021 election defeat.
In Asansol, BJP members gheraoed the West Bardhaman District Magistrate's office over similar complaints. BJP state leader Krishnendu Mukherjee, district president Debtanu Bhattacharya, and other district leaders participated in the demonstration.
The incidents highlight ongoing tensions between Bengal's ruling TMC and opposition BJP ahead of upcoming elections, with both parties accusing each other of electoral misconduct.
