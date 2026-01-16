ETV Bharat / state

Political Tensions Erupt Over Voter Form 7 Submissions In West Bengal

Vandalism reported at the Farakka Block Development Officer (BDO) office during a hearing related to SIR in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday, ( IANS )

Kolkata: Widespread unrest occurred across multiple West Bengal districts on Thursday as the deadline for submitting Form 7 to the State Election Commission ended. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of preventing their workers from submitting the forms, leading to protests and demonstrations.

Form 7 is used to report deceased voters and request their removal from the electoral rolls. January 15 was the final day set by the Election Commission for these submissions.

In Bankura's Chhatna block, BJP workers led by local MLA Satyarajan Mukherjee arrived at the Block Development Officer (BDO) office with Form 7 submissions. When the BDO was absent, the group met with the Joint BDO to discuss the forms.

During this meeting, Bankim Mishra, president of the TMC-led Chhatna Panchayat Samiti, arrived with supporters. The BJP alleges that TMC members attacked their workers, including women, and forcibly prevented them from submitting the forms.

BJP district president Prasenjit Chatterjee said TMC-backed individuals attacked their workers in front of police officers. "They did not allow us to submit the forms. The Superintendent of Police has assured us he will take action," Chatterjee stated.

Saltora BJP MLA Chandana Bauri claimed similar obstruction occurred throughout the district. "The Trinamool Congress is obstructing Form 7 submissions to keep deceased voters on the list. Police, BDO officials, and Trinamool leaders are all involved," she said.