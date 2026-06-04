ETV Bharat / state

Political Row Erupts Over Renaming Of Barkatullah University In Madhya Pradesh

Congress legislator Arif Masood has termed this move an insult to Barkatullah Bhopali. "This constitutes an insult to a freedom fighter and revolutionary figure; we intend to meet with the Governor regarding this matter. You hold the reins of government, and you possess the authority; yet, how can you proceed with such a change so arbitrarily?" he asked.

The move has created a row with some groups raising questions over the name change. Since 1988, the marks sheets of students bore the name "Barkatullah Bhopali."

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the government would thoroughly examine " the proposal received from the university before making a final decision." It will mark the third renaming of this university, which was established in 1970.

The Executive Council (EC) of the university has approved the name change in honour of Parmar king Raja Bhoj. The proposal is now under consideration by the government.

Clarifying his stance on the issue, Minister Parmar, however, said that the proposal was forwarded by the Executive Council and they will take a thorough review. " At present, the decision has been made by the Executive Council—an autonomous body. Subsequently, upon receiving the proposal, we will hold discussions with the chief minister, and a final decision will be arrived at only after a comprehensive study of the matter."

Samar Bahadur Singh, the registrar of Barkatullah University, however, said that during the meeting of the Executive Council, a proposal to change the name of Barkatullah University was tabled. "Having been unanimously approved, a recommendation for the name change has now been forwarded to the government," he added.

Over the proposed name change, historian Syed Khalid Ghani said that Barkatullah Bhopali was a figure of "immense stature." "Raja Bhoj, too, was a towering personality—the lakes of Bhopal are a legacy of his era. While his contributions to the region of Dhar were substantial, the university in question is situated in Bhopal. It is my firm belief that the university here should be named after an individual who, in addition to participating in the freedom movement, also made significant contributions specifically to this city. Foremost among such figures is Pandit Shankar Dayal Sharma; alternatively, the university could also be named after Uddhavdas Ji Mehta."

Former Congress Minister P C Sharma said that the government was taking the decisions to hide its failures. " If they (government) wish to establish a university in the name of Raja Bhoj, they should simply open a new institution; why, then, are they insulting a patriotic revolutionary by changing the name of an existing university in this manner?"

Ashish Agarwal, the BJP's State Media In-charge, however, sounded a discordant note. He said that the decision was, in fact, taken in "deference to public sentiment." "The government, being committed to public welfare, will naturally make decisions that align with the wishes of the people."