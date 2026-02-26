ETV Bharat / state

Political Parties Urge CEC To Conduct Single Phase Elections In Tamil Nadu

According to officials, most political parties appreciated the Election Commission for peaceful and smooth conduct of the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. However, several parties raised concerns over the persistent issue of money power and the distribution of inducements during elections. They urged the Commission to adopt stringent measures to curb such malpractices and ensure a level playing field for every party.

The Assembly elections are slated to be held in Tamil Nadu in a couple of months. The Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday held consultations with recognised political parties at a private star hotel in MRC Nagar, Chennai. Leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar, and Viduthalai Siruthaigal, along with national parties Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and National People's Party participated in the meeting and put forward several demands before the Chief Election Commissioner.

A key demand that emerged during the meeting was the request to conduct the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in a single phase, with most parties expressing that a single-day polling would help maintain administrative focus and reduce prolonged political tension. Besides, some parties urged the Commission to take into account major festival dates while finalising the election schedule to avoid inconvenience to voters.

CPI (Marxist) State Secretary P Shanmugam, addressing reporters after the meeting said, “Elections should be held in a single phase to ensure the polling dates do not clash with festivals. It does not matter whether we are in an alliance or not; elections should be held in a free and fair manner". He alleged major parties like DMK and AIADMK are giving gifts to voters and the practice should be stopped.

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Thangapalu alleged several eligible voters have been left out of the final voter list published after completion of Special Intensive Revision in Tamil Nadu. "The final voter list should also be provided to recognized parties," he said, adding the Congress has deployed agents for 65,000 polling stations.

Former Minister Jayakumar said, "We conveyed our views to the Chief Election Commissioner and asked for CCTVs to be installed in all polling stations".

Responding to the parties' concerns, Kumar assured all stakeholders that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the law and in a free, fair, and transparent manner. He reiterated that the ECI would firmly clamp down on all inducement-related activities and take necessary action against violations.