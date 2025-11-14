Bihar Election Results 2025

Political Immaturity Mixed With Desperation Becoming Lethal, Claims JD(U)'s Ashok Choudhary

The JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary claimed that the desperation to grab power at any cost was beginning to overshadow institutional norms and democratic conduct.

Senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary (PTI)
By PTI

Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST

Patna: In a veiled swipe at RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary warned that politics in Bihar was sliding into a "dangerous combination of immaturity and raw desperation", a mix he said is now becoming "lethal". Choudhary’s remarks came as counting of votes was underway for the Bihar assembly elections, with early trends showing that the NDA was leading in 51 seats.

Speaking to PTI VIDEO in Patna, he expressed concern that certain political leaders appeared inclined to “keep resetting again and again, and bringing policies without adequate foresight, ideological grounding". “The NDA is winning with a two-thirds majority. We believe in being humble even in victory. But some leaders speak this without maturity, without consistency. This is what worries us,” Choudhary said, apparently referring to Yadav.

Senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary spoke to PTI in Patna amid the counting of votes underway for the Bihar assembly elections. (PTI)

Once the initial phase of popularity or electoral sweetness fades, he cautioned, “these candidates will do whatever they want. It shows political immaturity”. The JD(U) leader claimed that the desperation to grab power at any cost was beginning to overshadow institutional norms and democratic conduct. “This combination of immaturity and desperation somehow becomes lethal; it is unhealthy for democracy,” he said.

Amid claims circulating on social media that district officials could influence the poll results in certain tight battles, Choudhary dismissed the apprehensions. “No officer can make someone win or lose. The Election Commission has a robust system in place. No one puts their neck on the line,” he said. “Collectors or returning officers may be accused of having certain powers, but no one will risk their career or cut their throat for anyone," Choudhary said.

The JD(U) leader said attempts were being made to use such perceptions to sway public opinion during the counting process. “Ultimately, democracy does not bend to desperation. Institutions still stand. The ground reality remains firmly in the hands of the people,” he added.

