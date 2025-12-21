'Political Gimmick To Polarise Assam:' Congress Criticises PM Modi Over 'Bangladeshis' Claim Before 2026 Polls
The grand old party said jobs, education and healthcare should be main issues in the poll bound state rather than false narratives to polarise voters.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging the party wanted to settle Bangladeshis in Assam and termed the charges as a political gimmick ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the north-eastern state.
The Congress said PM Modi was raking up the issue of outsiders in poll-bound Assam to polarise the voters just like his party is doing in neighbouring West Bengal which will also go to assembly elections next year.
Congress insiders said the saffron party had earlier raised the same issue before the assembly elections in Bihar and Jharkhand but stopped doing so afterwards. According to the opposition party, the BJP, which is ruling Assam for almost 10 years and is in power at the Centre for 11 years, could have addressed the outsider issue effectively rather than bringing it up months ahead of the crucial elections.
“It is very unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to resort to lies to target the opposition. His charges on the issue of Bangladeshis is nothing but political gimmick to polarise the voters. They know people are upset with their unpopular government and that the next elections are going to be tough. Hence, such an issue being raked up,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.
The PM also charged that Congress is opposing the ongoing summary intensive revision of the voter list in West Bengal and Assam as it wants to grab power, while the saffron party eyes restoring the local pride.
“They are raising the Bangladeshis issue in West Bengal also, but they forget that their former leader, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, had formed a government with the Muslim League in West Bengal before partition. The Congress actually liberated Bangladesh, or East Pakistan from West Pakistan in 1971. They had raised the issue of outsiders earlier during Bihar and Jharkhand elections but gave no data of persons found or deported,” said Sathe.
He continued, “The SIR in Assam allows a person to enroll as a voter even if he or she has stayed in the state for a week. What sort of logic is this? Again, they level false charges on the Congress which has stated several times that all those who entered the state before 1971 should be considered locals. We will counter the BJP’s fake narrative across the state,” he said.
The AICC functionary charged that the state government spent huge amounts of public funds in putting up posters of the PM all across capital Guwahati during his visit.
The Congress is also miffed over the PM’s charge made on Saturday that the grand old party was ready to hand over Assam to East Pakistan before 1947.
“How can any PM make such an irresponsible statement? The Congress governments at the Centre and in the northeast brought peace to Assam and to the entire northeastern region. The Assam Accord was signed and the states of the northeast became an integral part of India. Years of ethnic conflicts were resolved. All this became possible due to the Congress actions in the national interest. Under BJP rule, Manipur has been unstable for several years, with tensions among local communities reaching a peak. Leaders in Bangladesh are portraying the northeast as part of Bangladesh in their maps, minorities like Hindus are being targeted there, and infiltrators in our country are continuously increasing. It is unfortunate that even this government feels no shame despite its failure,” AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh said.
He continued, “Assam is burdened with multiple crises like failing education and healthcare systems, broken roads, drinking water shortages, and widespread corruption. The people of the state seek change, dignity, and accountable governance, and the people themselves can bring such a change,” he said.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore dubbed the PM Modi’s charges on giving away Assam to Pakistan during partition as wrong.
“There was no proposal to hand over Assam to Pakistan. Assam was a Hindu-majority province and was never designated for Pakistan under the partition plan. The only area in question was Sylhet district of Assam, a Muslim-majority region. In July 1947, under British authority, a referendum was brought. In that referendum, Sylhet voted to join East Bengal or East Pakistan. This was not a Congress decision, but a vote conducted before Independence. Because of the efforts of Gopinath Bordoloi, the then Congress Chief Minister of Assam, Karimganj sub-division became part of India. There is no historical evidence that Congress as a party conspired to give Assam to Pakistan. Partition happened due to British haste, demands of Muslim League and fear of a civil war,” Tagore pointed out.
