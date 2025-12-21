ETV Bharat / state

'Political Gimmick To Polarise Assam:' Congress Criticises PM Modi Over 'Bangladeshis' Claim Before 2026 Polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging the party wanted to settle Bangladeshis in Assam and termed the charges as a political gimmick ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the north-eastern state.

The Congress said PM Modi was raking up the issue of outsiders in poll-bound Assam to polarise the voters just like his party is doing in neighbouring West Bengal which will also go to assembly elections next year.

Congress insiders said the saffron party had earlier raised the same issue before the assembly elections in Bihar and Jharkhand but stopped doing so afterwards. According to the opposition party, the BJP, which is ruling Assam for almost 10 years and is in power at the Centre for 11 years, could have addressed the outsider issue effectively rather than bringing it up months ahead of the crucial elections.

“It is very unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to resort to lies to target the opposition. His charges on the issue of Bangladeshis is nothing but political gimmick to polarise the voters. They know people are upset with their unpopular government and that the next elections are going to be tough. Hence, such an issue being raked up,” AICC secretary in charge of Assam Prithviraj Sathe told ETV Bharat.

The PM also charged that Congress is opposing the ongoing summary intensive revision of the voter list in West Bengal and Assam as it wants to grab power, while the saffron party eyes restoring the local pride.

“They are raising the Bangladeshis issue in West Bengal also, but they forget that their former leader, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, had formed a government with the Muslim League in West Bengal before partition. The Congress actually liberated Bangladesh, or East Pakistan from West Pakistan in 1971. They had raised the issue of outsiders earlier during Bihar and Jharkhand elections but gave no data of persons found or deported,” said Sathe.

He continued, “The SIR in Assam allows a person to enroll as a voter even if he or she has stayed in the state for a week. What sort of logic is this? Again, they level false charges on the Congress which has stated several times that all those who entered the state before 1971 should be considered locals. We will counter the BJP’s fake narrative across the state,” he said.