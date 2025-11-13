Bihar Elections: Counting Day To Decide Fate Of 27 Ministers
Prominent among the ministers are both the Deputy CMs who contested in the first phase of the elections.
Patna: The fate of as many as 27 ministers in the Nitish Kumar government will be decided on Friday when the votes cast during the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections will be counted.
These include both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. As many as 16 ministers contested in the first phase, while 11 contested in the second phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given tickets to most of its ministers.
The Janata Dal United (JDU) has also fielded all but a select few ministers. The crucial question is who are in the 'safe' zone and who are in the 'danger; zone. Voting trends and expert opinions indicate a close contest on several seats, while the NDA appears to have an upper hand on some.
At least 16 ministers from the BJP and five from the JDU contested in the first phase including both the Deputy Chief Ministers. Election surveys and ground reports indicate that the campaigning by senior NDA leaders benefited the ministers, but strong candidates from the Grand Alliance have made contest at several seats interesting. Experts believe that caste dynamics, anti-incumbency, and local issues will play a decisive role.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Samrat Chaudhary contested from the Tarapur Assembly seat, his home constituency. He belongs to the Kushwaha community and the area has a significant Kushwaha voter base. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar campaigned vigorously for Chaudhary. Nitish blessed Choudhary on stage with "Vijayi Bhava," even as he touched his feet.
Choudhary's main rival is Arun Shah of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from the Grand Alliance. Shah has previously contested this seat, and the contest is considered a close one between the two major alliances. Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Santosh Kumar Singh, but the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew its candidate in support of Choudhary. Experts believe Samrat Choudhary is in 'safe' zone.
"Samrat Choudhary is a prominent face of the NDA. The Kushwaha vote bank is strong in Tarapur. After Nitish's campaigning, Chaudhary seems to have the upper hand. Voting trends suggest that the NDA may get 55-60 per cent of the votes in the constituency," said Kaushalendra Priyadarshi, senior journalist
Bihar's second Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is the BJP's candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly seat. He has won from the constituency four times in the past. Sinha belongs to the Bhumihar community. The Grand Alliance has fielded Congress's Amresh Kumar Anish, also a Bhumihar, from the local Barhiya area. The contest between the two is close. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had campaigned for Sinha.
"The contest is interesting. Both alliances have fielded candidates from the same caste, so the Bhumihar vote will be divided. The margin of victory or defeat will be quite narrow,," said Arun Pandey, political analyst. He said Sinha is in 'danger' zone since anti-incumbency may play a major role in the outcome.
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a senior JDU leader and close confidante of Nitish, is contesting from the Sarai Ranjan Assembly seat for the seventh time. He has won six times, three times from Dalsinghsarai and as many from Sarai Ranjan. He first won in 1982 on a Congress ticket. He is now the Minister of Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs. The RJD has fielded Arvind Kumar Sahni against him. Experts say that trends indicate that the JDU could get more than 60 per cent of the vote. Vijay is in the 'safe' zone.
"It's a close contest in Sarai Ranjan. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is a strong leader with deep ties to the area. He shouldn't have any trouble reaching the Assembly," said Bholanath, senior journalist.
Similarly, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar is the JDU's candidate from Nalanda. He hails from Nitish's home district and has won for seven consecutive times since 1995 (1995, 2000, February 2005, October 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020). He has worked hard to secure his eighth victory. Congress's Kaushlendra Kumar is pitted against him. Senior journalist Kaushlendra said that the JDU has an edge in voting trends, but the margin will be small. "Shravan Kumar is close to the 'danger' zone, but is 'safe', he said.
Health Minister Mangal Pandey is contesting the Siwan seat for the first time. He is the former BJP state president but has never won an election. He is facing former RJD Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. Both are locals. Senior journalist Arun Pandey said, "Mangal Pandey is facing a tough fight. It's a close contest, and the margin is small. Trends show Mangal Pandey in the 'danger' zone."
Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen is the BJP's candidate from Bankipur (Patna). He has won four elections and is in fray for the fifth time. He is contesting against RJD's Rekha Gupta. Nitin has a strong Kayastha vote bank in his support. He had defeated Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha, in 2020.
The Kalyanpur reserved seat will witness a close contest. The JDU has re-nominated Information and Public Relations Minister Maheshwar Hazari for the seat in Samastipur district. Hazari is a veteran, having won four consecutive elections in 2005 (October), 2010, 2015, and 2020. He also contested from the same seat in February 2005, but lost. Overall, this is his fifth attempt at victory.
Several other ministers are hoping to make it back to the Assembly. With a few hours to go for counting of votes, a clearer picture will emerge and while some may celebrate some may have to contend with defeat. A democratic structure is all about people's mandate and it will reign supreme.
