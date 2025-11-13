ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: Counting Day To Decide Fate Of 27 Ministers

Patna: The fate of as many as 27 ministers in the Nitish Kumar government will be decided on Friday when the votes cast during the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections will be counted.

These include both Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. As many as 16 ministers contested in the first phase, while 11 contested in the second phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given tickets to most of its ministers.

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has also fielded all but a select few ministers. The crucial question is who are in the 'safe' zone and who are in the 'danger; zone. Voting trends and expert opinions indicate a close contest on several seats, while the NDA appears to have an upper hand on some.

At least 16 ministers from the BJP and five from the JDU contested in the first phase including both the Deputy Chief Ministers. Election surveys and ground reports indicate that the campaigning by senior NDA leaders benefited the ministers, but strong candidates from the Grand Alliance have made contest at several seats interesting. Experts believe that caste dynamics, anti-incumbency, and local issues will play a decisive role.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party leader Samrat Chaudhary contested from the Tarapur Assembly seat, his home constituency. He belongs to the Kushwaha community and the area has a significant Kushwaha voter base. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar campaigned vigorously for Chaudhary. Nitish blessed Choudhary on stage with "Vijayi Bhava," even as he touched his feet.

Choudhary's main rival is Arun Shah of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from the Grand Alliance. Shah has previously contested this seat, and the contest is considered a close one between the two major alliances. Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Santosh Kumar Singh, but the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) withdrew its candidate in support of Choudhary. Experts believe Samrat Choudhary is in 'safe' zone.

"Samrat Choudhary is a prominent face of the NDA. The Kushwaha vote bank is strong in Tarapur. After Nitish's campaigning, Chaudhary seems to have the upper hand. Voting trends suggest that the NDA may get 55-60 per cent of the votes in the constituency," said Kaushalendra Priyadarshi, senior journalist

Bihar's second Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is the BJP's candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly seat. He has won from the constituency four times in the past. Sinha belongs to the Bhumihar community. The Grand Alliance has fielded Congress's Amresh Kumar Anish, also a Bhumihar, from the local Barhiya area. The contest between the two is close. Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had campaigned for Sinha.