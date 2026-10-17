ETV Bharat / state

Political Furore In Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha Over Deaths Of Children Due To ‘Malnutrition’

Kawardha: A political row has emerged in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha following accusations over the deaths of children due to “malnutrition.”

The deaths have taken place in the Nandani Kuman village in Kabirdham, which is a Baiga-majority village and is home to the tribal community.

The Baiga community is classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG ). In the past five months, five Baiga children have died in the village.

The Congress party has alleged that the deaths were caused by malnutrition.

Currently, 15 Baiga children suffering from malnutrition are undergoing treatment at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) of the Bodla Community Health Centre.

The deaths of the children have evoked a political stir. The Congress party has formed a seven-member team to investigate the issue.

The team includes two former MLAs and the District Congress president, Naveen Jaiswal. The team will visit Nandani Kuman village to compile a detailed report and submit it to the party's senior leadership.

Jaiswal said that the team will visit the village to meet with the affected families. He said that they will gather information regarding potential negligence in medical treatment and availability of healthcare facilities in the village.