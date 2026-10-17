Political Furore In Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha Over Deaths Of Children Due To ‘Malnutrition’
Congress has formed a fact finding team after deaths of children in the Nandani Kuman village in Kabirdham, reports Mahboob Khan.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Kawardha: A political row has emerged in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha following accusations over the deaths of children due to “malnutrition.”
The deaths have taken place in the Nandani Kuman village in Kabirdham, which is a Baiga-majority village and is home to the tribal community.
The Baiga community is classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG ). In the past five months, five Baiga children have died in the village.
The Congress party has alleged that the deaths were caused by malnutrition.
Currently, 15 Baiga children suffering from malnutrition are undergoing treatment at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) of the Bodla Community Health Centre.
The deaths of the children have evoked a political stir. The Congress party has formed a seven-member team to investigate the issue.
The team includes two former MLAs and the District Congress president, Naveen Jaiswal. The team will visit Nandani Kuman village to compile a detailed report and submit it to the party's senior leadership.
Jaiswal said that the team will visit the village to meet with the affected families. He said that they will gather information regarding potential negligence in medical treatment and availability of healthcare facilities in the village.
“Once we have gathered input from the villagers, the team will finalise the report and present it to the party leadership,” said Jaiswal.
Apart from the deaths of five children, 15 others are currently receiving treatment at the NRC in Bodla.
“Malnutrition had been eradicated during Bhupesh Baghel's tenure. Since the BJP government took office, cases of malnutrition have begun to resurface. If the government does not take cognisance of these issues soon, we will launch a protest against the administration,” said Jaiswal.
“All children here have previously been vaccinated. However, as a precautionary measure, we are ensuring that no child is left out of the vaccination process,” said Devendra Kurre, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Kawardha.
Meanwhile, the District Programme Officer has said that the Health Department will determine the cause of the children's deaths.
A team of expert doctors is overseeing their care, ensuring the children receive improved nutrition under medical supervision to facilitate their recovery.
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