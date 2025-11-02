Political Blame Game Erupts Over Bengal Migrant Worker’s Death In Tamil Nadu, TMC Blames SIR Fallout
The deceased's son, Bapi Santra said his father was tense for quite some time soon after he heard about SIR notification in West Bengal.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
Jamalpur (East Burdwan): Political controversy erupted after the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal, who was working in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Bimal Santra (51). According to his family members, Santra, who was gripped by a sense of panic as soon as he heard about the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began in his home state.
The panic-stricken man was admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu, where he died. However, the Trinamool Congress claimed that the worker took his own life by consuming poison due to fear. However, the BJP has dismissed the allegations and said that this death has nothing to do with SIR.
What exactly happened?
Bimal Santra is a resident of Navagram in Ajhapur gram panchayat of Jamalpur in East Burdwan district. He went to Tamil Nadu with many others to work as a rice thresher.
TMC alleged that after the introduction of SIR in the state, the families of many migrant workers have become worried. The family filed a case of unnatural death with the Tamil Nadu police. Police did a post-mortem. Then, with the help of the district administration, his body reached his Jamalpur home on Saturday night.
The deceased's son, Bapi Santra, said, "My father was tense for quite some time for the SIR papers. If he doesn't have the papers, how will he live here with his family? He fell ill due to these thoughts. He was admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu. I went there after receiving the news. He died in that hospital."
Bapi, however, couldn't confirm if his father died by suicide. "I can't say whether poison was found in his body or not." After learning about this complaint from the deceased's family, state minister Swapan Debnath, Trinamool Congress district president Rabindranath Chatterjee, Jamalpur MLA Alok Majhi, and other Trinamool leaders went to Bimal Santra's house.
Trinamool Congress claims that the migrant worker took an extreme step by consuming poison due to fear of SIR. State Minister Swapan Debnath said, "Many people are dying by suicide due to fear of SIR. Bimal Santra took his own life in Jamalpur. Our All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, asked me and district president Rabibabu to be with their family. We hold the Election Commission responsible for the death. Soon after the SIR notification was issued, the number of such cases are increasing. Mamata Banerjee has started protesting against this. We assure the people that we are with them."
Trinamool Congress district president Rabindranath Chatterjee said, "Those who work in other states are panicking after learning about SIR. They think that if their name is omitted, they may have to leave the country. The postmortem report says that Santra ended his life by consuming poison."
However, Jamalpur BJP leader Pradhan Chandra Pal said, "It is a sad incident. However, SIR has nothing to do with this incident. He was admitted to the hospital due to illness. How could someone suffer from panic due to SIR notification?"
Read more