Political Blame Game Erupts Over Bengal Migrant Worker’s Death In Tamil Nadu, TMC Blames SIR Fallout

Jamalpur (East Burdwan): Political controversy erupted after the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal, who was working in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bimal Santra (51). According to his family members, Santra, who was gripped by a sense of panic as soon as he heard about the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which began in his home state.

The panic-stricken man was admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu, where he died. However, the Trinamool Congress claimed that the worker took his own life by consuming poison due to fear. However, the BJP has dismissed the allegations and said that this death has nothing to do with SIR.

What exactly happened?

Bimal Santra is a resident of Navagram in Ajhapur gram panchayat of Jamalpur in East Burdwan district. He went to Tamil Nadu with many others to work as a rice thresher.

TMC alleged that after the introduction of SIR in the state, the families of many migrant workers have become worried. The family filed a case of unnatural death with the Tamil Nadu police. Police did a post-mortem. Then, with the help of the district administration, his body reached his Jamalpur home on Saturday night.