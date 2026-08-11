ETV Bharat / state

Polish Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek Arrives In Shillong For Live Concert

Guwahati: World-famous Polish guitarist Marcin Patrzalek reached Shillong on Tuesday for a scheduled concert at the Lariti Performing Centre as part of the 'Marcin, Art of Guitar Tour 2026'.

"All the way from the airport to Shillong, I have been taking videos of the scene outside the window with my mobile phone. Nature is beautiful. It feels like I have entered a different world," he told reporters.

The tour will not only include concerts but also the lively music and culture of Meghalaya. Patrzalek will also participate in special workshops and jam sessions with local artists under the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program (CM-MGMP).

Three popular bands from Meghalaya — Segim Durama of Garo Hills, Leo Boys of Khasi Hills and Larger Day 90 of Jaintia Hills — will perform at the concert before Patrzalek at the main event on Wednesday, aimed at introducing young talent from the state to the world stage.