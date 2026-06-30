ETV Bharat / state

Polio Team Reaches Remote Sukma Village For First Time, Vaccinates 18 Children

Sukma: For the first time in Sukma district’s existence in Chhattisgarh, health workers have reached the remote village of Kanhaiiguda and administered life-saving polio drops to 18 children on Monday. The area was once considered inaccessible due to Maoist violence.

Nestled deep within the forests of the Konta development block, Kanhaiiguda had long remained cut off from basic government services because of the threat of Maoist insurgency, landmines, and frequent violence.

Health workers and Mitanins (community health volunteers) walked through the dense forests, hills, and difficult pathways to reach the village to give polio doses under the National Pulse Polio Campaign.

The team immunised 18 children on the third and final day of the campaign. For Kanhaiiguda, however, the day was historic as it marked the first time that such an important government health service had reached the village.