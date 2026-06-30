Polio Team Reaches Remote Sukma Village For First Time, Vaccinates 18 Children
For years, due to fears of Maoist attacks, health teams reportedly had to return from the village's outskirts because of security concerns.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Sukma: For the first time in Sukma district’s existence in Chhattisgarh, health workers have reached the remote village of Kanhaiiguda and administered life-saving polio drops to 18 children on Monday. The area was once considered inaccessible due to Maoist violence.
Nestled deep within the forests of the Konta development block, Kanhaiiguda had long remained cut off from basic government services because of the threat of Maoist insurgency, landmines, and frequent violence.
Health workers and Mitanins (community health volunteers) walked through the dense forests, hills, and difficult pathways to reach the village to give polio doses under the National Pulse Polio Campaign.
The team immunised 18 children on the third and final day of the campaign. For Kanhaiiguda, however, the day was historic as it marked the first time that such an important government health service had reached the village.
For years, due to fears of Maoist attacks, health teams reportedly had to return from the village's outskirts because of security concerns. Residents, too, remained wary of government officials, so the village was deprived of basic healthcare services for decades.
The region has witnessed years of violence, including encounters between security forces and Maoists, landmine explosions, and persistent insecurity, all of which disrupted development activities. In such circumstances, delivering essential services like healthcare, education, and nutrition to remote villages was a challenge.
However, officials say the situation has improved in recent years. There are stronger security arrangements and increased administrative outreach so the government schemes are now reaching remote villages.
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