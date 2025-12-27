ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Police Constable Suspended For Ramming His Car Into Three Pedestrians

Nainital: A constable posted at the Reserve Police Lines in Nainital was suspended after he rammed his vehicle into pedestrians injuring three persons, at the busy Tallital market area.

Eyewitnesses said the constable, identified as Rakesh Bora, appeared to have suddenly lost control of his car near Fansi Gadhera and ploughed into pedestrians walking along the roadside around 11 am on Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, Dr Manjunath TC, suspended Bora with immediate effect and a case has been filed against him. Bora is in police custody and a case has been registered against him at Tallital police station. It is alleged that Bora was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dr Manjunath stated that the police are a disciplined force and any incident of dereliction of duty, drunk driving, or violation of law cannot be tolerated. "Regardless of position or rank, strict departmental and legal action will be taken against the perpetrator. The law is equal for everyone, even if they are law enforcers," he said.