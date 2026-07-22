ETV Bharat / state

Policeman On Amarnath Yatra Duty Killed In Terrorist Attack In Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar: A policeman was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag. Officials said one head constable, Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, posted on Amarnath yatra security duty was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.