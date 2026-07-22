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Policeman On Amarnath Yatra Duty Killed In Terrorist Attack In Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag

The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

Policeman Killed In Suspected Terrorist Attack In Anantnag Jammu Kashmir
File photo used for representational purpose. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: A policeman was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag. Officials said one head constable, Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, posted on Amarnath yatra security duty was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the assailants. The slain cop belonged to Beerwah area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. He was posted with IRP 3rd Battalion of Budgam and was performing Yatra duty.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, PTI reported.

TAGGED:

ANANTNAG ATTACK
POLICEMAN KILLED IN KASHMIR
SUSPECTED TERRORIST ATTACK
KASHMIR TERROR ATTACK

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