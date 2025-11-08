ETV Bharat / state

Policeman Injured In Stone-Pelting As Sit-In Protest Turns Violent In Rajasthan's Pali

Pali: A sit-in protest by Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh and the Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic and Denotified Tribes (DNT) Sangharsh Samiti to press for various demands turned violent, leading to tension prevailing in Pali district of Rajasthan on Friday. Balrai village near Rani town was the centre of the incident, which occurred at around 4 pm.

A policeman was injured after being hit by stones pelted by the protesters. Seeing the situation might snowball, the police resorted to baton charges and fired tear gas shells to control the crowd consisting of thousands of protesters. The situation was brought under control after nearly an hour and after a heavy police deployment.

A massive traffic snarl was seen on the Beawar-Pindwara Highway (NH-162) due to the clash, prompting police to arrange for route diversion. Talks have been started by the administration with the representatives of protestors to restore law and order and maintain peace in the area. About 10 key demands were pressed for by members of the DNT Sangharsh Samiti and Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh.

Lalsingh Devasai, national president of the DNT Sangharsh Samiti, staged a sit-in protest on the highway near Balrai village on Friday. "We have been fighting for the community's rights for years. The government has only provided lip service, not solutions. We will remain here until our demands are met," he added.