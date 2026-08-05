Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons To Stop Protest March Against Paper Leaks, Recruitment Irregularities
ABVP and Youth Congress activists take out a protest march against paper leaks and irregularities in examination recruitments.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Chandigarh: The police in Chandigarh used water cannons to disperse demonstrators after hundreds of activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Youth Congress on Wednesday marched towards the Punjab Legislative Assembly to protest against paper leaks and irregularities in examination recruitment.
Police erected barricades and used water cannons to stop demonstrators. A melee ensued, and as soon as the protesters attempted to break through the barricades, the Chandigarh Police used water cannons against them.
According to the protesters, the future of lakhs of young people is being jeopardized by the recurring incidents of paper leaks. They alleged that lack of transparency in examination recruitments have eroded students' trust.
Several ABVP activists and supporters from Punjab and Haryana gathered at the Sector 25 rally ground.
More than 500 students also assembled for the protest at the rally ground. However, the Chandigarh Police deployed a heavy force and stopped the youth from marching ahead.
Police appealed to the protesters to maintain peace, but resorted to use of water cannons after the crowd attempted to cross the barricades leading to chaos at the scene.
The protesters demanded an impartial investigation into the paper leak cases, strict action against those responsible and complete transparency in the recruitment process.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, however, has reiterated that not even a single incident of paper leak has taken place in Punjab during the past more than four years of his government.
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