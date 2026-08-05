ETV Bharat / state

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons To Stop Protest March Against Paper Leaks, Recruitment Irregularities

ABVP and Youth Congress activists protest in Chandigarh against paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment exams. ( (ETV Bharat) )

Chandigarh: The police in Chandigarh used water cannons to disperse demonstrators after hundreds of activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Youth Congress on Wednesday marched towards the Punjab Legislative Assembly to protest against paper leaks and irregularities in examination recruitment.

Police erected barricades and used water cannons to stop demonstrators. A melee ensued, and as soon as the protesters attempted to break through the barricades, the Chandigarh Police used water cannons against them.

According to the protesters, the future of lakhs of young people is being jeopardized by the recurring incidents of paper leaks. They alleged that lack of transparency in examination recruitments have eroded students' trust.

Several ABVP activists and supporters from Punjab and Haryana gathered at the Sector 25 rally ground.